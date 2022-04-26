Married At First Sight Australia's Carolina Santos shares tribute to Daniel Holmes after ‘affair’

26 April 2022, 06:47 | Updated: 26 April 2022, 08:29

Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes shocked Married At First Sight viewers when they returned for the show's reunion.

It’s bad news for Married At First Sight Australia viewers, as the show has officially come to an end in the UK.

But that doesn’t mean the drama is over, as the reunion show delivered some bombshells this week.

One particularly shocking moment was when Carolina Santos walked into the dinner party hand-in-hand with fellow co-star Daniel Holmes.

The pair embarked on an ‘affair’ during the show, having both been paired with different people.

Carolina and Daniel walked into the MAFS reunion dinner party together
Carolina and Daniel walked into the MAFS reunion dinner party together. Picture: Channel Nine

While the experts didn’t let them rejoin the experiment as a new couple, it seems that didn’t put a dampener on their romance as they are still together.

Four months after the reunion was filmed, Carolina, 34, took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her packing on the PDA with her boyfriend, 31.

She simply captioned it 'Luckiest girl feels,' while adding a cover of Shania Twain's 1998 smash hit You're Still The One.

The video shows sweet clips of the pair spending quality time together, while they decided to turn the comments off.

And it looks like things are going from strength to strength after they recently went for brunch in Double Bay, Sydney, with Carolina's 16-year-old son Bruno.

They also headed on a double date with fellow controversial couple Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie.

Carolina and Daniel began getting together while Carolina was still technically 'married' to Dion Giannarelli.

Daniel had already left the experiment after his wife Jessica Seracino decided to put an end to their relationship.

In a recent interview with 9Entertainment, Dion said he had no idea Carolina was seeing Dan behind his back.

Carolina and Daniel are still going strong after MAFS Australia
Carolina and Daniel are still going strong after MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

”All of a sudden, the sliding door flings open and sure enough it's Carolina and Daniel, hand in hand, coming in to give everyone a massive surprise and let them know that they've been together and they'd like to enter the experiment,” he said.

He added: “The minute they walked in and I saw them together, I thought to myself, "Okay, I understand now. This all makes sense.

“There were moments in the experiment where I thought things were quite odd, or there were times where I'd contact Carolina to see if she'd like to grab a bite to eat for dinner… she wouldn't answer the phone. Now I know she was with Daniel.”

