Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Everything that has happened since the final reunion

What has happened after Married at First Sight Australia season 9? Here's everything we know...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season nine spoilers below**

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably been hooked on the most recent series of Married at First Sight Australia.

But while the series is coming to an end on E4, that doesn’t mean the drama is over.

In fact, there’s been plenty more break ups and partner swaps since the cameras stopped rolling earlier this year.

Ella and Mitch split up after the MAFS reunion. Picture: Instagram

First up, Ella Ding and Mitch Eynaud faced a very awkward end after they split up during the final commitment ceremony.

But during the reunion episode, Mitch revealed that he had made a mistake and the pair were back together.

Unfortunately, it wasn't to be and the couple split up again, with Ella confirming the news.

She has since gone on to accuse her former husband of getting with fellow bride Tamara Djordjevic before the show even started, something which they deny.

Brent and Tamara split on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

But Ella has been at the centre of some rumours herself, after reports suggested she was getting very cosy with Tamara's ex-husband Brent Vitiello.

She has since denied they are an item, saying she is still recovering from her on-screen split from Mitch.

Domenica Calarco has also hit the headlines thanks to her on-off relationship with Jack Millar.

During the reunion dinner party she revealed things had 'fizzled out' between them, but later went on to share a string of cosy Instagram photos, hinting they were back together.

But Dom has since confirmed she is definitely single and was recently spotted loving life without her wedding ring on.

Domenica and Jack has split up since Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

There was even talk that Dom had her eye on another MAFS star, as she reportedly called Andrew Davis ‘attractive’ in a storyline that was cut from the show.

A source told Daily Mail Australia that Domenica had revealed her crush at a party held at Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie’s apartment, but Dom is yet to speak on these claims.

Moving on to Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley, these two were seemingly loves young dream, until Cody brutally dumped his wife after the reunion dinner party.

Selina explained that her TV husband ended the relationship after filming the first part of the reunion dinner party.

Cody has since told fans: “I didn't want to do it, but I just think in the long run it was the right decision... I hope."

Selina has also had to hit back at rumours she has been dating Al Perkins, confirming they are 'just friends'.

Meanwhile, Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes, who embarked on an ‘affair’ during their time in the experiment, are still together.

The pair first met at a Dinner Party after entering the show as intruders, but were matched with different partners.

Caroline and Daniel are still together after MAFS. Picture: Instagram

Carolina and Daniel have since been busy sharing lots of sweet photos and videos of one another on Instagram, proving how loved up they are.

You might also be wondering what happened with Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie.

Well, you might be surprised to hear that these two are definitely still together and have now moved in together.

The pair have also spent a lot of time defending their relationship, following the controversy surrounding Domenica’s ‘leaked photo’.