Secret Married at First Sight Australia storyline involving Domenica and Andrew 'cut from show'

Domenica Calarco is said to have had a thing for her fellow Married at First Sight star Andrew Davis.

**Warning Married At First Sight Australia season nine spoilers below**

Married At First Sight Australia has had us completely hooked this year, with more drama than we’ve seen before.

But while there’s been plenty of breaking up, making up and even a cheating scandal, apparently one storyline didn’t make the cut.

According to reports, Domenica Calarco called her fellow MAFS co-star Andrew Davis 'attractive'.

A source told Daily Mail Australia that Domenica had revealed her crush at a party held at Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie’s apartment.

It was also alleged that she told several of her cast mates that she thought Andrew was attractive, with Olivia referring to those comments.

Apparently, these comments were then edited out, but Channel Nine has not confirmed this.

Despite the rumours, Domenica is yet to speak out on the claims and is too busy spending time with her husband Jack Millar.

Andrew Davis was paired with Holly Greenstein on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

The couple left MAFS fans heartbroken when they confirmed their split during the reunion episode.

But now they look as though they are back together after posting a string of sweet posts on Instagram.

Alongside a post of Jack kissing her on the cheek, Domenica wrote: "What a wild ride it's been, couldn't have done it without @jackomillar holding my hand.”

Jack has also been praising his wife on social media, as he said: "I have to say a wholehearted thank you to the most caring, beautiful, and funniest individual I have ever had the grace of meeting, @domenica.calarco.

"Dom, you made this experience what it was, what it is, and what I will always remember to be, as one of the most incredible adventures of my life.

"I have learnt so much about myself, and although I may walk into this next chapter 'single' I am not alone because I know I have Dom, and the amazing lifelong friends I made on the way by my side."

This comes after the Married at First Sight pair cemented their relationship back in January by getting tattoos together in Sydney.

Jack, 26, got a tattoo of the word 'Sunday' on the back of his arm, which is Domenica's name in Italian.

Meanwhile, Domenica, 28, had the word 'amore' inked on her wrist.