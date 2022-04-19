Married At First Sight Australia's Selina Chhaur speaks out on rumours she's dating Al Perkins

Selina Chhaur was rumoured to have recoupled with Al Perkins after Married at First Sight Australia.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season nine spoilers below**

There has been plenty of drama since Married at First Sight Australia finished filming.

And after she was brutally dumped by partner Cody Bromley, Selina Chhaur was rumoured to have got close to fellow MAFS star Al Perkins.

But now 33-year-old Selina has crushed all hopes of the pair dating, as she revealed they will always just be friends.

Selina Chhaur has said she is just friends with MAFS co-star Al Perkins. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, the hairdresser said: “I love Al. I'll always have so much love for him, but we're just friends."

Al was paired with Samantha Moitzi, but the pair decided to leave the experiment after a string on fiery rows.

Selina then went on to admit she hasn’t ruled out moving to Sydney, despite breaking up with Cody.

She added: “Well slowly. You might see more of this face soon.”

This comes after Selina revealed at the final dinner party that Cody had broken up with her after she had tried to hold his hand.

“Last night he was a bit more standoffish than usual,” she said.

Al Perkins was matched with Samantha Moitzi on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

“After everyone was gone I went and grabbed his hand, and he kind of just flinched and took it away.

“I was like, 'Oh, okay, is it that bad holding my hand?’. And he was like, ‘I just don't want to’ and that's when I do say things like, ‘Well, why am I here? Let me go if you’re not feeling it’.

“And he said, ‘I want to end things’.”

MAFS star Cody has since explained his decision, saying he thought the couple had too many ‘issues’.

He told 9Entertainment: "I just didn't sort of feel that we completely resolved all of our issues.

"Because we were so up and down, every time we were at that good point you just think, 'This is so worth it,' and when you're at those down points you're just really starting to question, 'Why are we in this relationship?'"

"Selina said to me, 'If you can't think of a distinct answer or you can't say yes straight away, I think there's our answer there.'

"And I've seen I'd seen her upset enough times I just thought maybe it is the right thing to do."