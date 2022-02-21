Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Al Perkins and Samantha Moitzi now?

21 February 2022, 17:06

Are Al Perkins and Samantha Moitzi from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season nine spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia is finally back on our screens with a brand new series.

The ninth season sees couple Samantha Moitzi and Al Perkins tie the knot during their first meeting.

Unfortunately, they didn’t exactly get off to the best start as Samantha called her new husband ‘emotionally immature’ after he recited Eminem lyrics in his vows.

Things got more awkward when the carpenter later performed the worm on the dance floor.

Al Perkins and Samantha Moitzi were matched on MAFS Australia
Al Perkins and Samantha Moitzi were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

But are Samantha and Al from Married at First Sight Australia still together? Here’s what we know…

Are Samantha and Al from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

While we don’t know for sure whether these two went the distance, it’s not looking good.

Neither of them followed each other on social media until February 10, which could mean they are just friends.

Meanwhile, they both follow some of their fellow co-stars.

But it wasn’t all bad, as despite Samantha's reservations, Al was pretty smitten with his bride and called it a ‘match made in heaven'.

Samantha Moitzi wasn't convinced by her match on MAFS Australia
Samantha Moitzi wasn't convinced by her match on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

He said on their wedding day: "I think it's a match made in heaven for sure, I'm happy, she's happy... I don't know if she's happy but I assume she is."

On their honeymoon, Samantha later added: "Al is super fun and he's very beautiful to look at but true love takes a lot more than perfect bone structure.

"I laughed at his jokes, I think that he's funny... he's super young. I don't think him being young is an issue right now, but we'll see."

Where is Samantha Moitzi now?

Fashion Brand Manager Samantha has been sharing plenty of photos of her journey on Instagram.

Hinting things didn’t turn out how she expected, the bride recently captured one of her snaps: “They say this experiment isn’t easy, and they’re not wrong #MAFS.”

Where is Al Perkins now?

It’s unclear where Al, 25, has gone back to his day job of carpentry, but he has been spotted out and about having fun with her co-stars over the past few weeks.

Back on the show, Al felt hurt when Samantha turned away from his attempts at a first kiss, but the pair then got closer when they took part in a 30 second kissing session.

