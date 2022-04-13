Married at First Sight Australia's Domenica Calarco hints she's back with Jack Millar

Domenica Calarco has shared some very telling photos with her Married at First Sight Australia husband Jack Millar

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season nine spoilers below**

Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar left Married at First Sight Australia fans heartbroken when they confirmed their split during the reunion episode.

But now the couple have hinted they could firmly be back together with a string of sweet posts on Instagram.

Alongside a post of Jack kissing her on the cheek, Domenica wrote: "What a wild ride it's been, couldn't have done it without @jackomillar holding my hand.”

Domenica has shared a picture with her MAFS husband Jack. Picture: Instagram

In another snap shared on her Stories, the pair can be seen lying down on a bed together, with the simple caption: “Family".

Jack has also been praising his wife on social media, thanking her for her support throughout the experiment.

He said: "I have to say a wholehearted thank you to the most caring, beautiful, and funniest individual I have ever had the grace of meeting, @domenica.calarco.

"Dom, you made this experience what it was, what it is, and what I will always remember to be, as one of the most incredible adventures of my life.

Domenica has called Married at First Sight's Jack 'family'. Picture: Instagram

"I have learnt so much about myself, and although I may walk into this next chapter 'single' I am not alone because I know I have Dom, and the amazing lifelong friends I made on the way by my side."

This comes after Jack revealed Dom had split up with him after their relationship ‘fizzled’.

He told his co-stars: “I still speak to her like every second day or every other day. Don't get me wrong, it was very mutual. Very, like we put our heart and soul into it.

Jack added: “You know, honestly, I love her to bits.”

Domenica later confirmed she hadn’t completely shut the door on her romance with Jack, telling the experts: "Never say never."

In another interview after the cameras stopped rolling, Domenica said the couple were ‘seeing where it goes’.

She told 9Entertainment” "We're not putting a label on it.

"Jack and I are both people that don't want to put labels. I think it just adds the extra pressure, and the extra pressure on top of everything that we're feeling right now in reliving the show and all the dramas entangled on that… The pressure of putting a label on anything right now is not what we need."