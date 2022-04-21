Married At First Sight Australia's Ella Ding speaks out on romance rumours with Brent Vitiello

Ella Ding has reportedly got 'very close' to her Married at First Sight Australia co-star after the show.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season nine spoilers below**

Earlier this month it was rumoured that Brent Vitiello and Ella Ding have gotten very cosy following their time on Married At First Sight Australia.

The stars were both coupled with other people, but after their marriages broke down they seem to be spending a lot of time together.

Brent, 34, did little to squash the rumours when he told New Idea: “Me and Ella have spoken. We are really, really close.

Ella Ding has shut down romance rumours. Picture: Instagram

'We've had the conversation that if we had been matched, things would've turned out amazingly and we were a lot more suited.”

He said while they hadn't taken things beyond a friendship because Ella was still healing after her split from ex Mitch Eynaud, adding: “We are just spending time together as really good friends, and if something happens, it does; if it doesn't, it doesn't.

“We're kind of open to both of it.”

But Ella, 28, has now put the rumours to bed, after admitting she’s not in the right headspace to date at the moment.

In interview with 9Entertainment, she confirmed: “'Brent and I are not dating, we're not seeing each other, we haven't kissed.

Brent was matched with Tamara on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

“We do hang out, we actually spend a bit of time together but I'm just not ready. Like I'm just not there.”

This comes after Mitch reportedly dumped Ella just days after they filmed the MAFS reunion dinner party back in January.

While the couple decided to give things another go, they broke up again after the reunion, with Ella telling a radio station: "I haven't seen Mitchell since the reunion.

"He definitely started to drop off though and fizzle out."

And in a twist of fate, Ella and Brent's former MAFS partners are now rumoured to be dating as well.

Mitch was spotted looking cosy with Tamara Djordjevic back in February, with Ella saying in a radio interview that she'd heard rumours the pair were dating.