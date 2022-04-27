Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Who is still friends after the reunion and who fell out?

27 April 2022, 09:47

Here's who's still friends after Married at First Sight Australia
Here's who's still friends after Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

Who is still friends after Married at First Sight Australia and where are the stars now?

Married at First Sight Australia might be over, but that doesn’t mean the drama has stopped.

In fact, there have been plenty of break ups, make ups and partner swaps since the cameras stopped rolling.

If you were wondering who is still friends after the MAFS reunion, here’s what we know…

Dom is still not friends with Olivia after MAFS
Dom is still not friends with Olivia after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Who is still friends after Married at First Sight Australia season 9?

Probably the most shocking friendship that has come out of MAFS is Jessica Seracino and Carolina Santos who have been spotted hanging out over the past few weeks.

You might remember that Carolina had a secret affair with Jessica’s ex Daniel Holmes during her time in the experiment, with the pair still together now.

But it seems the pair have buried the hatchet, as Carolina posted a picture of herself with fellow contestants Tamara Djordjevic, Kate Laidlaw and Jessica on Instagram with the caption 'Girls just wanna have fun!'.

They were also spotted sharing a friendly kiss on a night out in April, seemingly proving they have grown close since the show.

It will be absolutely no surprise to anyone that this season's biggest rivalry between Olivia Frazer and Domenica Calarco has carried on after the show.

The pair had been bickering for weeks and things reached boiling point when Olivia shared an intimate picture of Dom with their co-stars.

After leaving the show, Olivia said: "I think it's absolutely disgusting that she's getting a hero edit when she's been revolting to her husband and other cast members.

Ella and Dom are still friends after MAFS
Ella and Dom are still friends after MAFS. Picture: Instagram

"In all the major issues, Domenica is the common denominator."

Speaking about Olivia, Dom later said: “I think she is very cunning, okay, and it’s actually quite frightening how cunning she can be. She’s one person at one point, and at the next she’s someone else.”

One person Dom is still friends with is Ella Ding, with the stars hanging out together all the time when Ella is in Sydney and talking ‘500 times a day’.

Ella recently said: "Domenica, she's one of my best friends. I’ve gained a true close friend out of this experiment; she always had my back and I always had hers.

“She’s always got everyone’s back but people misunderstand where she’s trying to come from.”

As for the other girls, Dom revealed she hasn’t spoken to Tamara or Samantha Moitzi since the ‘leaked photo’ scandal.

But Selin Mengu still seemingly hangs out with Holly Greenstein, and Dom and Jack Millar have remained close with Dion Giannarelli.

Olivia and Jackson Lonie have also been spotted on double dates with Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes.

