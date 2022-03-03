Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Kate Laidlaw and Matt Ridley now?

Are Kate and Matt from Married at First Sight Australia still together? Here's what we know...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married at First Sight Australia is back with a brand new series this month.

And one couple that didn’t get off to the best start is intruders Kate Laidlaw and Matt Ridley.

After joining the show late, the pair had a rather awkward wedding, with Kate admitting she didn’t feel an attraction to her husband.

But what happened to Kate and Matt and are they still together now? Here’s what we know…

Kate and Matt didn't get off to the best start on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Kate and Matt from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

While we don’t know for sure whether these two are still together, the signs are looking good.

Kate, 38, and Matt, 39, both still follow each other on Instagram, while Kate liked a post her husband shared in December 2021, after filming wrapped up.

Matt also liked a photo that Kate uploaded with her sister in January.

But while Matt was over the moon with his match, Kate wasn't as impressed telling the cameras: "I think he just needs to put the brakes on a little. He's liking me and I'm not giving that same energy back."

Kate Laidlaw has shared photos from her time on MAFS. Picture: Instagram

Matt later told the cameras: “I'm smitten, absolutely smitten already. Kate's vows were beautiful and I probably look like a goose because all I was doing was looking at her this whole time. I was totally lost in her eyes.”

Where is Kate Laidlaw now?

It’s unclear whether Kate has gone back to her job as a clinical nutritionist, but she has been sharing lots of pictures from her time on MAFS.

The reality star was recently forced to defend herself after a scene aired in Australia which saw her ignoring her husband while he was choking on a Tim Tam.

'I can't believe that footage was actually shown, to be completely honest,' she said, after radio hosts jokingly accused her of wanting the lawyer 'dead'.

Matt from MAFS has been sharing lots of photos on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Kate then offered two seemingly conflicting excuses for her behaviour.

She told radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson: “These are acting scenes, really... not acting... but we are doing this with cameras on us, and I thought it was a cameraman coughing. So I was in my head thinking, ‘Just keep going’.”

“Actually, watching it back, I thought, "Gosh, Kate. You're so cold!" she laughed, before adding: 'But no, honestly, if he was choking I would have jumped to save him.”

Where is Matt Ridley now?

Matt has given no clues as to whether he’s returned to his job as a lawyer.

He has been sharing lots of photos hanging out with his friends and playing sports including cricket and golf.