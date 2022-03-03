Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Kate Laidlaw and Matt Ridley now?

3 March 2022, 09:16

Are Kate and Matt from Married at First Sight Australia still together? Here's what we know...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight Australia is back with a brand new series this month.

And one couple that didn’t get off to the best start is intruders Kate Laidlaw and Matt Ridley.

After joining the show late, the pair had a rather awkward wedding, with Kate admitting she didn’t feel an attraction to her husband.

But what happened to Kate and Matt and are they still together now? Here’s what we know…

Kate and Matt didn't get off to the best start on MAFS Australia
Kate and Matt didn't get off to the best start on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Kate and Matt from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

While we don’t know for sure whether these two are still together, the signs are looking good.

Kate, 38, and Matt, 39, both still follow each other on Instagram, while Kate liked a post her husband shared in December 2021, after filming wrapped up.

Matt also liked a photo that Kate uploaded with her sister in January.

But while Matt was over the moon with his match, Kate wasn't as impressed telling the cameras: "I think he just needs to put the brakes on a little. He's liking me and I'm not giving that same energy back."

Kate Laidlaw has shared photos from her time on MAFS
Kate Laidlaw has shared photos from her time on MAFS. Picture: Instagram

Matt later told the cameras: “I'm smitten, absolutely smitten already. Kate's vows were beautiful and I probably look like a goose because all I was doing was looking at her this whole time. I was totally lost in her eyes.”

Where is Kate Laidlaw now?

It’s unclear whether Kate has gone back to her job as a clinical nutritionist, but she has been sharing lots of pictures from her time on MAFS.

The reality star was recently forced to defend herself after a scene aired in Australia which saw her ignoring her husband while he was choking on a Tim Tam.

'I can't believe that footage was actually shown, to be completely honest,' she said, after radio hosts jokingly accused her of wanting the lawyer 'dead'.

Matt from MAFS has been sharing lots of photos on Instagram
Matt from MAFS has been sharing lots of photos on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Kate then offered two seemingly conflicting excuses for her behaviour.

She told radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson: “These are acting scenes, really... not acting... but we are doing this with cameras on us, and I thought it was a cameraman coughing. So I was in my head thinking, ‘Just keep going’.”

“Actually, watching it back, I thought, "Gosh, Kate. You're so cold!" she laughed, before adding: 'But no, honestly, if he was choking I would have jumped to save him.”

Where is Matt Ridley now?

Matt has given no clues as to whether he’s returned to his job as a lawyer.

He has been sharing lots of photos hanging out with his friends and playing sports including cricket and golf.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Neighbours has been cancelled after 37 years

Neighbours end date confirmed as bosses release emotional apology to fans
Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polkadot skirt from the high street

Celebrities

Jessica Seracino dramatically quit Married at First Sight Australia

The moment Married At First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino dramatically quit the show
Arthur in Emmerdale is played by Alfie Clarke

How old is Emmerdale's Arthur Thomas and who plays him?

Coronation Street has been cancelled today

Why is Coronation Street not on tonight?

Trending on Heart

Dirty Mother Pukka is back for episode two!

Dirty Mother Pukka episode two: Cherry Healey opens up about dating after divorce

Celebrities

Not sure what to get your mum for Mother's Day? We've got you covered!

What to buy your mum for Mother's Day 2022: Gift and present ideas

Lifestyle

EastEnders has been cancelled this evening

Why is EastEnders not on tonight?

The club have announced what will happen with the £10,000 raised for Joe and his family

Football club give up search for little boy after fans raise £10,000 for him to attend matches

Lifestyle

A woman has been slammed for expecting her mother-in-law to provide childcare

‘My wife is furious because my parents are leaving the country and she wants free childcare’

Lifestyle

Gray Atkins will be taken down next week in EastEnders

Shock EastEnders spoilers hint Karen Taylor kills Gray Atkins in thriller episode
Simon Leviev is being sued by the Leviev family

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev is being sued by the Leviev family
Holly Willoughby is wearing a denim shirt dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her denim midi dress by Fenwick

Celebrities

The 'BBC dad' has shared an update on his kids

Dad from viral news clip delights fans with picture of kids five years on
Selin Mengu broke MAFS rules after the show

Married At First Sight Australia's Selin Mengu speaks out on messy split from Anthony Cincotta
Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta now?
Eamonn Holmes had shingles in 2018

Eamonn Holmes shares photo of swollen face as he opens up on Shingles battle

Celebrities

A woman from California fell pregnant while already pregnant

Woman falls pregnant while already pregnant after conceiving five days apart

Lifestyle

Paul O'Grady's home is full of animals, including his most recent rescue dog Sausage

Inside Paul O'Grady's home life with husband, five dogs and animal farm

Celebrities

Sheridan Smith fans were 'in tears' at the final of No Return

Sheridan Smith fans in tears after No Return's shock courtroom twist