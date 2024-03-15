MAFS Australia's Jayden and Eden confirm they're still together

MAFS Australia's Jayden and Eden confirm they're still an item as they enjoy a date at the beach. Picture: Jayden Eynaud / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Jayden and Eden appear to be stronger than ever as they're pictured looking loved-up on the beach months after the end of Married At First Sight filming.

Married At First Sight Australia's Jayden Eynaud, 26, Eden Harper, 28, appear to have confirmed they're still together.

As MAFS continues to air in Australia this week, the couple were pictured enjoying a day at the beach, hugging and packing on the PDA during a dip in the ocean.

In the pictures obtained by Daily Mail Australia, Jayden and Eden look stronger than ever as they spent the day in the sun with co-star from the show Jono McCullough.

While the relationship status of the couples in the experiment is meant to stay a secret until the final vows episodes air on TV, it appears these pictures confirm that season 11 has had a least one successful marriage.

Married At First Sight Australia's Eden and Jayden are still going strong! Picture: Channel Nine

These pictures come ahead of a dramatic commitment ceremony episode, airing on Sunday night in Australia, where Jayden admits that Eden may not be all he thought.

In emotional scenes, the groom can be seen revealing: "She said if you don't say what I tell you to say, I'm done with you, and I'm leaving you."

Jayden and Eden have confessed to the MAFS experts that they are falling for one another. Picture: Channel Nine

This is the second hurdle the couple have had to overcome during the experiment despite them being one of the strongest of the season.

Much earlier on MAFS, Eden was left upset when Jayden admitted to her a dark secret from his past; when his ex-girlfriend - who had been unfaithful - wanted to get back together with him, he said he would only do it if he could sleep with one of her friends while she watched - and it happened.

After a few days, Jayden told Eden how he regretted what he had done and the couple quickly moved past it, growing as a couple throughout the experiment.

MAFS Australia teases problems between Jayden and Eden

This isn't the first couple from MAFS Australia 2024 who have revealed the outcome of their romance from the show.

Earlier this year, Jono revealed his relationship with was over when he was pictured kissing another bride, Ellie, during a date.