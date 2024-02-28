Who is Natalie from MAFS Australia? Her age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight Australia bride Natalie. Picture: Instagram/@natarai/Nine

By Hope Wilson

How old is Married At First Sight Australia's Natalie, what is her job and does she have Instagram? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia has a brand new cast for 2024 who are ready to cause some spicy drama.

One of the brides this year is 32-year-old physiotherapist Natalie Parham. Experts Mel Schilling, 52, Jon Aiken, 53, and Alessandra Rampolla, 49, have matched her with 28-year-old executive assistant Collins Christian.

The pair had a picturesque wedding filled with fun and laughter, however things took a turn with Natalie gave Collins a magnetic necklace. Will these two remain together? Or are they doomed to fail before the first commitment ceremony? We'll have to wait and see!

How old is MAFS Australia's Natalie, what is her job and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know.

Natalie is looking for love on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

How old is Natalie?

MAFS Australia star Natalie is 34-years-old.

A fan of cosplay, Natalie is looking to find her 'Player 2' who will be able to handle her feisty side and share her love of dogs.

What is Natalie's job?

Natalie from Married At First Sight Australia is a physiotherapist from Victoria.

She describes herself as being 'open-minded, encouraging and nurturing' who places 'high priority on her family'.

Read more: Who is Tori from MAFS Australia? Her age, job and Instagram revealed

Read more: Who is Jack from MAFS Australia? His age, job, ex-girlfriend and Instagram revealed

Natalie is a bride on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@natarai

What is Natalie's Instagram?

Fans of MAFS Australia can follow Natalie on Instagram @natarai.

She often posts images of her dogs as well as days out with her friends.

Read more: Who is Lucinda from MAFS Australia? Her age, job and Instagram revealed

Read more: Who is Timothy from MAFS Australia? His age, business, ex-girlfriend and Instagram revealed

Read more: Who is Sara from MAFS Australia? Age, job and Instagram revealed