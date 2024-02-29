Who is Collins from MAFS Australia? Age, job, acting roles and Instagram revealed

Everything you need to know about Collins from Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Collins is one of the most memorable cast members of Married At First Sight Australia season 11 - here's everything you need to know about him from his job to age and what he's said about appearing on the show.

Collins, 28, is an executive assistant from New South Wales who arrived on MAFS Australia with no relationship experience, meeting his wife Natalie for the first time at the alter.

The groom quickly becomes one of the most memorable participants on the show thanks to his quirky and sometimes over-the-top reactions throughout the experiment.

Following his time on Married At First Sight Australia, Collins has spoken out about the experiment, shutting down speculation he was a "planted actor" for the series.

From his age to his job and his acting roles, here's everything you need to know about MAFS star Collins.

Married At First Sight Australia's Collins married Natalie on season 11 of the hit reality show. Picture: Channel Nine

How old is Collins, where is he from and what is his job?

Collins is a 28-year-old executive assistant from New South Wales who married 32-year-old Natalie on MAFS Australia.

Prior to his time in the experiment, Collins had no relationship experience and was hoping that Married At First Sight could help him find something serious.

Collins is accused of 'acting' and being 'fake' during his time on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Is Collins an actor?

Collins may be an executive assistant, but the MAFS groom has also dabbled in a bit of acting in the past.

As he appeared on Married At First Sight, an advert Collins had starred in for Medical Hair Centre Ashley & Martin in 2022 resurfaced.

During his time on the show, Collins was accused of being "fake" and "an actor" by his fellow participants and viewers, which made the discovery of the advert even more profound.

Collins has, however, since denied any speculation he was a "planted actor" on season 11 of MAFS Australia. He told the Daily Mail Australia: "I do come across dismissive, fake, an actor. All those things.

"It's tough because I can't sit here and say, 'nah, I was real'. I definitely was but, what's on the screen, I can't fault what they're saying."

How to follow Collins on Instagram

Collins from Married At First Sight Australia is on Instagram and you can follow him under the handle @collins_christian_.