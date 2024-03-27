Why MAFS Australia cut Richard's explicit comment about Andrea from show and what he really said

Can Andrea and Richard make it back after his X-rated comments left her feeling 'disrespected'? Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

What did Married At First Sight's Richard say about his intimate relationship with Andrea and why was it cut from the commitment ceremony in the UK?

Married At First Sight Australia's Richard and Andrea appeared to be the strongest couple in season 11, however, their romance turned sour after the groom made some explicit comments about his sex life with his new wife in front of the experts and their fellow participants.

When the episode aired over in Australia, the comments Richard made were kept in the show but heavily bleeped out, while the scenes appear to have been completely cut out of the episode in the UK.

MAFS Australia airs over her from 7:30pm on E4, which is before the watershed, which means some elements from the series have to be edited out.

While understandable that they decided to cut the comments all together, some viewers have been left confused around the context after Andrea admitted to being offended by the comments.

Andrea and Richard's romance hit a bump in the road following his explicit comments about their sex life. Picture: Channel Nine

“The way Richie spoke about us and the words he used, I think that really affected me emotionally,” Andrea told experts John, Mel and Alessandra before adding that she "felt disrespected” and that her "bubble burst.”

So what did Richard actually say about his sex life with Andrea? Well, the comments are too explicit to write in this article without censoring - but you can use your imagination.

Speaking about intimacy week, Richard told the experts: "We did intimacy week the week before intimacy week...We gazed, we hugged, we f****d, we s*****d, we did everything. We did the whole lot."

Andrea was visibly shocked when Richard made the admission on the sofa. Picture: Channel Nine

This is the first major stumbling block for the couple who were smitten with one another from the moment they met on their wedding day, and who consummated their wedding on their honeymoon.

Since then the pair have grown closer and stronger - however, will this disagreement change everything for Richard and Andrea?