MAFS Australia's Stephen breaks silence after cheating scandal exposed by Michael

MAFS Australia couple Stephen and Michael had a massive argument on the latest episode. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Fireworks were flying during the latest MAFS Australia episode after Michael accused Stephen of texting someone else behind his back.

Married At First Sight Australia star Stephen Stewart, 26, has opened up after he was accused of 'cheating' on his husband Michael Felix, 34.

During the latest episode of MAFS, fans watched as Michael revealed that he had witnessed his husband 'flirting' with their hairdresser whilst on a publicity shoot.

The pair engaged in a feisty war of words in which Stephen confessed that he had an 'instant attraction' to the hairdresser, with Michael unsure if he can continue with their relationship following this revelation.

However, Stephen has now revealed his side of the story in an interview with Daily Mail Australia in which he denies any claims that the texts were 'flirty'.

Michael and Stephen hit a roadblock in their relationship. Picture: Nine

The groom stated: "Yeah. And look, it was definitely not flirty, the texting.

"It was just friendly banter that got a little bit carried away, but the texting itself was nothing sinister at all."

He went on to reveal that he even showed his husband what he was messaging the other person, saying: "I was actually sitting next to Michael in the car on the ride home and showed him that he had added me on Instagram."

Watch Michael discuss Stephen's texts on MAFS Australia here:

MAFS Australia Michael accuses Stephen of texting someone else

Michael has since opened up about finding out about Stephen's 'spark' with their hairdresser, telling HIT radio show Bronte & Lakey, Michael that he felt 'blindsided' by his husband.

The 34-year-old revealed: "Apparently there was a spark there that I did witness that I tried to ignore, and come to find out that there was a sexual attraction there to this guy that he never have with me, that he could never see with me. It was a shame.

"It was a complete blindside, especially given his past as well and knowing how monogamy works for him and myself as well."

Stephen and Michael from MAFS Australia have faced cheating rumours. Picture: Nine

During the awkward episode this week, Michael spoke to the producers about his beau's alleged infidelity.

Speaking to the camera he revealed: "I can see my husband flirting with the hairdresser, and on the car ride home I see that Stephen was smiling and laughing at his phone.

"I asked, 'Who are you texting?' He was talking to the hairdresser. Stephen told me that he felt a spark with this hairdresser that he's never felt with me."

Stephen and Michael aren't on the same page on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Stephen then confessed to being 'flirty' with the hairdresser, telling his husband.

"I feel s*** but feeling that instant attraction to someone made me realise what we're missing.

"I had a 30 second conversation with someone and felt it was so much easier to get flirty with them than I did with you in two and a half weeks. I know that that's a s*** thing to hear and that's why I feel so guilty."

Viewers will have to watch and see how their relationship develops as the final vows loom.