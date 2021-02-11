Who is in the cast of My Mum Tracy Beaker?

By Polly Foreman

Tracy Beaker reboot cast: who from the original cast will be in the CBBC show?

My Mum Tracy Beaker finally returns to our screens tomorrow, and a whole generation is eagerly waiting to find out what one of our favourite childhood characters is up to now.

The reboot explores single mum Tracy's relationship with her daughter, Jess, with the BBC synopsis reading: "Jess Beaker loves her life with her mum Tracy, until famous footballer Sean Godfrey enters the picture!"

If you've been wondering who from the original cast will be returning for the reboot, you'll be delighted to know that a number of familiar faces will reprise their roles.

Here's your need-to-know on the cast.

The Tracy Beaker reboot is on CBBC on Friday 12 February. Picture: BBC

Who is in the cast of My Mum Tracy Beaker?

Dani Harmer will be reprising her iconic role of Tracy Beaker, and other originals like Montanna Thompson (Justine Littlewood) and Lisa Coleman (Cam Lawson) will also feature.

The full cast list is below:

Dani Harmer - Tracy Beaker

Montanna Thompson - Justine Littlewood

Emma Davies - Jess Beaker

Noah Leacock - Tyrone

Jordan Duvigneau - Sean Godfrey

Lisa Coleman - Granny Cam

Christina Tam - Rosealie

Neil Ashton - Fred

Danielle Henry - Miss Oliver

What have the cast said about My Mum Tracy Beaker?

Speaking about reading the script for the first time, Dani Harmer said: “As soon as I read it I was like, ‘This is exactly how Tracy would be as a mum’,

“Her daughter is amazing. They’re kind of complete opposites to be honest with you. Obviously, Tracy kind of just speaks before she thinks – she’s very emotional, she’s very feisty.

"Whereas Jess is a bit more reserved. She’s a bit more chilled, she is really intelligent.

Montanna Thompson will be reprising her role as Justine Littlewood. Picture: BBC

"But those two together, it’s just a match made in heaven. They’re not only mother and daughter, they’re friends as well and I think that comes across in the show."

Montanna Thompson, who plays Justine, added: "People watching in their front rooms have grown up with us growing up on screen! It shows how many years have passed, which people don’t realise when they’re re-watching the series on BBC iPlayer.

"Suddenly, everyone has grown up! It does make me realise, even though it feels like yesterday sometimes, it's not and when I watch myself in the first series when I'm 11, it feels crazy that it was so many years ago.

