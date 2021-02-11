How many episodes of My Mum Tracy Beaker are there?

My Mum Tracy Beaker episodes: how many are there and what time and date are they on?

In news that has singlehandedly made our year, the Tracy Beaker reboot is finally arriving on our screens this week.

My Mum Tracy Beaker will see Dani Harmer return as the title character, who is now a single mum living in London with her daughter Jess.

The BBC synopsis reads: "Jess Beaker loves her life with her mum Tracy, until famous footballer Sean Godfrey enters the picture!"

Many of the old faces from the original series will be returning for the series - here's your need-to-know on the episodes, release date, and storyline.

My mum Tracy Beaker returns this Friday. Picture: BBC

How many episodes of My Mum Tracy Beaker are there?

There are three episodes in total. The first will air at 5pm on Friday 12 February, while the second and third will follow at the same time on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14.

Each episode will be 30-minutes long, and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer after their air dates.

What is My Mum Tracy Beaker about?

The show will see Sean, a childhood friend of Tracy's, return into her life and try and whisk her and Jess away from their London life.

Speaking about reading the script for the first time, Dani said: “As soon as I read it I was like, ‘This is exactly how Tracy would be as a mum’,

Dani Harmer will reprise her role as Tracy. Picture: BBC

“Her daughter is amazing. They’re kind of complete opposites to be honest with you. Obviously, Tracy kind of just speaks before she thinks – she’s very emotional, she’s very feisty.

"Whereas Jess is a bit more reserved. She’s a bit more chilled, she is really intelligent.

"But those two together, it’s just a match made in heaven. They’re not only mother and daughter, they’re friends as well and I think that comes across in the show."

Who is in the cast of My Mum Tracy Beaker?

The cast of the show are as follows:

Dani Harmer as Tracy Beaker

Montanna Thompson as Justine Littlewood

Emma Davies as Jess Beaker

Noah Leacock as Tyrone

Jordan Duvigneau as Sean Godfrey

Lisa Coleman as Granny Cam

Christina Tam as Rosealie

Neil Ashton as Fred

Danielle Henry as Miss Oliver

Is there a trailer for My Mum Tracy Beaker?

You can watch the trailer below:

