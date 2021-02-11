Where was My Mum Tracy Beaker filmed?

My Mum Tracy Beaker filming locations: fine out where the CBBC reboot is set and filmed.

The Tracy Beaker reboot arrives on CBBC this week, and we cannot wait to find out what adult Tracy has in store.

My Mum Tracy Beaker will see much of the old cast reprise their roles, including Dani Harmer in the title role.

The show will see an adult Tracy navigate life as a single mum to daughter Jess, with the BBC synopsis reading: "Jess Beaker loves her life with her mum Tracy, until famous footballer Sean Godfrey enters the picture!"

Tracy and Jess are living together in a housing estate in London - here's your need-to-know on the show's filming locations.

Where was My Mum Tracy Beaker filmed?

Despite being set in London, the show was actually filmed in Eccles town centre in Manchester.

My Mum Tracy Beaker was filmed in Manchester. Picture: BBC

What is My Mum Tracy Beaker about?

Based on the book by Jacqueline Wilson, the book centres around Tracy's relationship with her daughter Jess, 12, who is played by Emma Davies.

Tracy and Jess are struggling to make ends meet while living in a London housing estate, when Tracy's childhood friend Sean, now a professional footballer, arrives on the scene - wanting to whisk them away from their London life.

Tracy then thinks all their money problems will be solved, but Jess isn't so sure...

Tracy Beaker starts on Friday 11 February. Picture: BBC

Who is in the My Mum Tracy Beaker cast?

Fans of the show will be delighted to see some familiar faces return to the cast, including Dani Harmer as Tracy and Montanna Thompson as Justine Littlewood.

The full cast are below:

Dani Harmer - Tracy Beaker

Montanna Thompson - Justine Littlewood

Emma Davies - Jess Beaker

Noah Leacock - Tyrone

Jordan Duvigneau - Sean Godfrey

Lisa Coleman - Granny Cam

Christina Tam - Rosealie

Neil Ashton - Fred

Danielle Henry - Miss Oliver

When is My Mum Tracy Beaker on CBBC?

The three-part series starts at 5pm on Friday 12 February, and continues on Saturday and Sunday at the same time.

