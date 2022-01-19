The Masked Singer fans 'rumble' Mushroom after spotting major clues

Who is The Masked Singer's Mushroom? Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

Fans think Mushroom could be Charlotte Church after matching up a series of clues to the singer...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We are now firmly in detective mode trying to guess which celebs are on The Masked Singer, but one contestant who's had us particularly stumped is Mushroom.

The character is currently favourite to win, after wowing the judges week after week with their incredible voice.

But viewers have been pretty divided on who the star is, with guesses including Aisling Bea and Jane McDonald.

Mushroom's identity has left many viewers stumped. Picture: ITV

Viewers are now convinced that Mushroom is Charlotte Church, however, after noticing a few clues could relate to the former child star.

One person wrote: "Has to be Charlotte Church - now that the clues back her up!

"Sang at inauguration of George W BUSH, was in Under MILK Wood, JUDGE on Over The Rainbow, hosted a CHAT show. #MaskedSingerUK."

Another added: "Charlotte Church as my guess for Mushroom."

A third said: "After rewatching both performances I’m convinced Mushroom is Charlotte Church. When she belts it’s exactly her vocal tone plus a lot of the clues work for her."

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday at 7pm.