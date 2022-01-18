The Masked Singer’s Traffic Cone ‘revealed’ in ‘accidental’ tweet

18 January 2022, 06:45

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The Masked Singer fans think Rob Beckett is double bluffing them after a Tweet he sent about Traffic Cone.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rob Beckett has caused chaos online after he sent a Tweet ‘accidentally’ revealing himself as The Masked Singer's Traffic Cone.

The Celebs Go Dating comedian took to Twitter over the weekend to tell his fans that he is the celebrity behind the costume.

Making the message look like an accident, the 36-year-old wrote: "Just send this out once I’ve been unmasked.

Did Rob Beckett unveil himself as Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer?
Did Rob Beckett unveil himself as Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer? Picture: Twitter

"Thanks for all the support being the Traffic Cone I absolutely loved it. Great show. The kids couldn’t believe it was me. 😂👊🏻."

Hundreds of fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: “Thanks ! Was just about to watch it. Not much point now.”

Another said: ”I’m watching it later so you’ve just spoilt it for me BUT WHAT ITS YOU?”

But plenty of followers were quick to point out it is probably a joke, or an incredible double bluff.

Someone commented: “You nearly had me then! Panic ran through me having watched it after being "out" last night. Had to rewatch the end! Good one.”

Rob Beckett joked he was the Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer
Rob Beckett joked he was the Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer. Picture: Alamy

"I cannot believe how many people have fallen for this,” wrote another.

A third joked: "You wish you could sing that well!"

There have been plenty of guesses who Traffic Cone could actually be, including Tom Jones and The Chase host Bradley Walsh.

Some of the clues dropped by the mystery character include the shape of the costume, which is ‘close to their heart’, as well as plenty of tennis references.

Their two lies and a truth include:

  • I had a gold-plated childhood
  • My name makes me king by I’m no rascal
  • It’s often been said that I’m a stand up fella
The Masked Singer fans have guessed who Traffic Cone might be
The Masked Singer fans have guessed who Traffic Cone might be. Picture: ITV

This comes after tennis star Pat Cash was revealed to be Bagpipes over the weekend, with only judge Davina McCall guessing correctly.

Mo Gilligan went for Joe Wicks, Rita Ora thought it was Tim Henman and Jonathan Ross guessed John McEnroe.

Opening up about his experience on the show, Aussie Wimbledon champion Pat said: "I'm a sort of frustrated rock guitarist. I sort of had a band a little bit, for a while I called myself the 'emergency singer,'

"The idea that I could actually just focus on myself, ironically is strange, because seeing the crowd is quite nerve-wracking.

"I played at Centre Court at Wimbledon and it's just about the most nerve-wracking thing coming on here. What a great experience, I've got to say I just feel very, very lucky."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

After Life season three is available to watch on Netflix

After Life viewers in floods of tears after watching 'best series ever'
Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning for two weeks

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning

Liv Flaherty was viciously beaten in Emmerdale

Emmerdale viewers 'work out' Liv Flaherty's fate after shock prison attack
Kimberly Wyatt is married to Max Rogers

Who is Dancing On Ice star Kimberly Wyatt married to?

Celebrities

BGT 2022

Amanda Holden 'in tears' as Britain's Got Talent resumes filming - with two Golden Buzzers on the first day

Trending on Heart

Jay Shetty Heart Breakfast

Jay Shetty's top tips for creating - and maintaining - a positive mindset

Wellness

A groom was left furious by his friend's best man speech

Groom furious at best man after 'harsh' joke about his second marriage

Lifestyle

Coleen Nolan has shown off her new boyfriend

Coleen Nolan finally goes public with new boyfriend she met on tinder

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has adopted a new dog

Stacey Solomon introduces new family member as she adopts abandoned dog

Celebrities

The working week has been reduced as part of a trial

Four day working week trial has launched in the UK

News

A few additions to your evening routine can be really relaxing

Cosy January: Enjoy the darker months with new bedroom and sleep essentials

Lifestyle

Should the over-70s be given driving assessments instead of penalties?

Drivers over 70 'should not be penalised' for running red lights or driving slowly

Lifestyle

Barney Walsh and Stephanie Del Valle Diaz appear to have made their romance 'official'

Bradley Walsh's son Barney 'dating' former Miss World Stephanie Del Valle Diaz

Celebrities

The weather is set to get even colder soon

UK weather: Exact date snow will fall revealed as temperatures drop to -2C

Lifestyle

The bride has asked the internet for advice (stock images)

Bride divides opinion after revealing she doesn't want her groom's sister to be a bridesmaid

Lifestyle

Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer?

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

Zendaya stars in HBO's Euphoria

When is the next Euphoria episode out? Season two episode guide
Anthony Quinlan is dating Hollyoaks’ Nikki Sanderson

Inside Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan’s secret romance with Hollyoaks’ Nikki Sanderson
Katy Perry heart breakfast

Katy Perry reveals Orlando Bloom's worst habit

Has Poodle finally been rumbled?

Masked Singer fans 'rumble' Poodle's identity after one key clue