The Masked Singer’s Traffic Cone ‘revealed’ in ‘accidental’ tweet

By Heart reporter

The Masked Singer fans think Rob Beckett is double bluffing them after a Tweet he sent about Traffic Cone.

Rob Beckett has caused chaos online after he sent a Tweet ‘accidentally’ revealing himself as The Masked Singer's Traffic Cone.

The Celebs Go Dating comedian took to Twitter over the weekend to tell his fans that he is the celebrity behind the costume.

Making the message look like an accident, the 36-year-old wrote: "Just send this out once I’ve been unmasked.

Did Rob Beckett unveil himself as Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer? Picture: Twitter

"Thanks for all the support being the Traffic Cone I absolutely loved it. Great show. The kids couldn’t believe it was me. 😂👊🏻."

Hundreds of fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: “Thanks ! Was just about to watch it. Not much point now.”

Another said: ”I’m watching it later so you’ve just spoilt it for me BUT WHAT ITS YOU?”

But plenty of followers were quick to point out it is probably a joke, or an incredible double bluff.

Someone commented: “You nearly had me then! Panic ran through me having watched it after being "out" last night. Had to rewatch the end! Good one.”

Rob Beckett joked he was the Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer. Picture: Alamy

"I cannot believe how many people have fallen for this,” wrote another.

A third joked: "You wish you could sing that well!"

There have been plenty of guesses who Traffic Cone could actually be, including Tom Jones and The Chase host Bradley Walsh.

Some of the clues dropped by the mystery character include the shape of the costume, which is ‘close to their heart’, as well as plenty of tennis references.

Their two lies and a truth include:

I had a gold-plated childhood

My name makes me king by I’m no rascal

It’s often been said that I’m a stand up fella

The Masked Singer fans have guessed who Traffic Cone might be. Picture: ITV

This comes after tennis star Pat Cash was revealed to be Bagpipes over the weekend, with only judge Davina McCall guessing correctly.

Mo Gilligan went for Joe Wicks, Rita Ora thought it was Tim Henman and Jonathan Ross guessed John McEnroe.

Opening up about his experience on the show, Aussie Wimbledon champion Pat said: "I'm a sort of frustrated rock guitarist. I sort of had a band a little bit, for a while I called myself the 'emergency singer,'

"The idea that I could actually just focus on myself, ironically is strange, because seeing the crowd is quite nerve-wracking.

"I played at Centre Court at Wimbledon and it's just about the most nerve-wracking thing coming on here. What a great experience, I've got to say I just feel very, very lucky."