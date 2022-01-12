Masked Singer fans 'expose' Traffic Cone as singing legend after spotting subtle accent clue

The Masked Singer viewers are convinced Tom Jones is behind the Traffic Cone costume.

The Masked Singer has had us all guessing which celebs are behind the elaborate costumes this January.

And some eagle eyed viewers think they’ve worked out that none other than Tom Jones could be starring as Traffic Cone.

The cute character took to the stage with Rick Astley's hit Never Gonna Give You Up at the weekend, showing off their impressive dance moves.

In their VT, the mystery star also hinted they used to work in construction and is here to ‘bring the party’.

Traffic Cone performed Rick Astley on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

They’re also a self confessed troublemaker and previously added ‘I made my money taking my top off’.

These clues were enough to convince many fans that The Voice UK judge is the man behind the mask.

One pointed out that Sir Tom used to work in construction before he became a famous singer, writing on Twitter: "TRAFFIC CONE is definitely Tom Jones. I remember him saying on the Voice he worked in Construction before he made it big"

Another picked up on the accent, commenting: "Traffic cone is Tom Jones he sounds Welsh and the name nearly rhymes"

A third said: "traffic cone sounds like Tom Jones, even the tache looks like his.”

Is Tom Jones behind the Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer? Picture: Alamy

While a fourth added: "Traffic cone is 100% tom jones #MaskedSingerUK soon as traffic come started singing i knew it was him"

The Masked Singer judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan also had a guess at who could be behind the mask.

The likes of Peter Andre, football legend Chris Kamara and singer Rick Astley were all thrown into the mix.

This comes after Will Young became the third celebrity to be voted out of the show after being exposed as Firework.

Appearing on Lorraine on Tuesday, the 42-year-old said he loved singing Nessun Dorma by Giacomo Puccini on the show.

"It was so much fun and, you know, one of the things – and I really mean this – I’m so proud of myself,” he said.

"It’s one of the highlights of my career, singing Nessun Dorma, because when would I get the chance to sing classical music on TV?"