Masked Singer fans 'rumble' Poodle's identity after one key clue

17 January 2022, 08:08

Has Poodle finally been rumbled?
Has Poodle finally been rumbled? Picture: ITV

Who is Poodle? Masked Singer fans may have finally worked out the identity of the mystery character...

The Masked Singer is now entering its fourth week, meaning we're firmly in detective mode trying to work out the identity of each character.

So far, we've had Chandelier unmasked as Heather Small, Snow Leopard as Gloria Hunniford, Lionfish as Will Young, and this weekend saw Bagpipes revealed as Pat Cash.

One of the characters who's had many of us stumped is Poodle, but many viewers have a new theory about who they could be after a key clue on Saturday night.

Fans think they've worked out Poodle's identity after a key clue
Fans think they've worked out Poodle's identity after a key clue. Picture: ITV

Before their performance, Poodle said they were 'no stranger' to wearing a dog collar.

After this clue, many people rushed to Twitter to theorise that Reverend Richard Coles, who was formerly in 1980s band the Communards, is behind the mask.

One person wrote: "#themaskedsinger Poodle I think is Richard Coles."

Could Reverend Richard Coles be Poodle?
Could Reverend Richard Coles be Poodle? Picture: Alamy

Another added: "#TheMaskedSinger #maskedsinger is Poodle Richard Coles."

A third wrote: "Poodle is Richard Coles, Reverend, Cricket, Science. I have no doubts #TheMaskedSinger."

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday at 7pm.

