The Masked Singer's Robobunny 'exposed' as pop star after key clue

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer fans think they may have rumbled Robobunny after spotting a major clue...

The Masked Singer is in full swing, and we're now firmly in detective mode trying to work out who each character is.

So far, we've had the likes of Will Young, Gloria Hunniford, and Pat Cash be unmasked - and we can't wait to find out what this weekend's show has in store.

One of the contestants who's had viewers stumped is Robobunny. Mark Feehily, Danny O'Donoghue, Lee Ryan, and Paddy McGuinness have all been put forward as potential options, but there's no absolute consensus on who is behind the mask.

Has Robobunny been rumbled? Picture: ITV

Fans of the show have a new theory, however, after a spotting a clue that could indicate it's H from Steps...

Before singing a rendition of Dynamite by BTS on last Saturday's show, they said: '5, 6, 7, 8' in their clue package - which could be a reference to the song.

One person tweeted: "Robobunny Ian H Watkins??? 5, 6, 7, 8 reference song by steps.

"Metal boot more than moonwalking = Dancing on Ice?"

A second added: "I’m a bit late to the party but Robobunny is 100% H from Steps.

Fans think H from Steps could be Robobunny. Picture: Alamy

"The clues were all there… line dancing… 5,6,7,8 and not to mention he sings like him."

A third said: "I think one of them will be H from steps.

"Possibly Robobunny as they did a '5, 6, 7, 8' on the intro and he is the exact right level of celebrity for the show."

The Masked Singer continues this Saturday at 7pm.