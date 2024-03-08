Who is Colson Smith? His age, height, net worth and weight loss explained

Colson Smith is a housmate on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

How old is Colson Smith, how tall is he, what is his net worth, who does he play in Coronation Street and how much weight has he lost? Here is everything you need to know about the CBB housemate.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother has returned with brand new housemates set to spill the beans on all things showbiz.

With giant personalities like Zeze Millz, 34, David Potts, 30, Levi Roots, 65, Bradley Riches, 22, and Lauren Simon, 48, there's lots going on in the CBB house.

One of the contestants this year is 25-year-old Coronation Street star Colson Smith. After joining the soap at 13-years-old, Colson is looking to take the next step in his career and has joined the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2024.

How old is Colson Smith, how tall is he, what is his net worth and how much weight has he lost? Here are all the answers you need.

Colson Smith is an actor. Picture: ITV

How old is Colson Smith?

Colson Smith is 25-years-old.

Prior to going into CBB, Colson spoke about how excited he was to join the show. The housemate said: "I'm purely going to have the best time and most fun I could possibly have, so I want to make sure I take every opportunity I get. I guess I only get one chance to be a Big Brother Housemate, so I wanna make sure I do it all!"

How tall is Colson Smith?

Colson Smith is 1.84m tall, making him 6ft.

When asked who he can't wait to see after leaving the house, Colson said: "My mum, she’s the goat. I speak to her every day and I know as soon as I’m evicted she’ll be there to tell me what I need to know!"

Colson Smith is a keen runner. Picture: Instagram/Colson Smith

Colson Smith net worth

Colson Smith's net worth is around £790k.

As well as having a regular role on Coronation Street, Craig has also taken part in TV shows such as The Games and Sitting on a Fortune.

Who does Colson Smith play in Coronation Street?

Colson Smith plays Craig Tinker in Coronation Street.

The actor joined the soap in 2011 when he was only 13-years-old! Since then his storylines have involved becoming a police officer and battling OCD.

Colson Smith weight loss

Colson Smith has lost an impressive 10 stone after taking up running and changing his eating habits during lockdown.

The Corrie star opened up about his health and revealed the he faced a torrent of abuse online about his appearance.

Colson disclosed: "Being the kid who was on telly definitely put a target on my head. I got a hard time at school. I got a hard time for my job, and a hard time for the way I looked, so it was the worst of both worlds."