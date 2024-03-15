Celebrity Big Brother viewers turn on Ekin-Su as they accuse her of 'fake crying'

15 March 2024, 12:54

Celebrity Big Brother viewers turn on Ekin-Su as they accuse her of 'fake crying'
Celebrity Big Brother viewers turn on Ekin-Su as they accuse her of 'fake crying'. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Ekin-Su was left in tears during Thursday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother after housemate Marisha nominated her for eviction - but viewers aren't buying it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother viewers have turned on Ekin-Su after they accused her of "fake crying" during Thursday night's episode of the hit reality show.

Ekin-Su was left furious when she watched housemate and friend Marisha nominate her during an emotional face-to-face nomination which saw tensions in the house rise to a new high.

Marisha explained during the nomination that she had chosen Ekin-Su as she thought that if they both ended up in the final, she would not be able to win over her.

While Bradley, Zizi and Fern also nominated Ekin-Su, it was Marisha she was left the most upset about, claiming the West End star had been "fake" with her.

Ekin-Su was left upset by Marisha's decision to nominate her for the next eviction
Ekin-Su was left upset by Marisha's decision to nominate her for the next eviction. Picture: ITV

Later, when Marisha attempted to make amends with Ekin, the Love Island star could be seen crying into her teddy bear as she expressed her frustration at people breaking her trust.

While Marisha was moved by Ekin's emotions and begged her to forgive her, viewers were left cringing at the scenes, branding the reality star's tears "fake".

Ekin-Su refused to hug Marisha after she nominated her for eviction
Ekin-Su refused to hug Marisha after she nominated her for eviction. Picture: ITV

One person wrote online: "Ekin-Su gripping a teddy bear and sobbing like a 4 year old who’s had their lollipop taken away. I’m mortified for her #CBB."

Another commented: "This is such a different Ekin-Su to the one we all knew and loved on Love Island. It’s so disappointing," while a third commented: "Ekin-Su fake crying is tv gold."

Housemate Fern, who nominated Ekin-Su as well, seems to agree with viewers as, during her speech, said: "I sometimes think you're wearing a mask. Don't know the real you...It has disturbed me."

Ekin-Su's friends and family have since released a statement
Ekin-Su's friends and family have since released a statement. Picture: ITV

Following the episode, Ekin-Su's family and friends and defended her with a statement shared on social media. It read: "Last night was a really sad episode to watch. Ekin-Su has always cared and worn her heart on her sleeve and last night we saw that.

"What made last night a thousand times harder though is seeing and listening to hateful comments, trolling, name calling and physical abuse threats. Nobody deserves this behaviour and to read some of what we did last night.

"@bbuk is a reality entertainment show that is edited to entertain us as viewers. We see an hour of 24 hours each day and the show is a social experiment that has been known to heighten emotions. We would like to thank those of you that have supported Ekin-Su. The love and kind words haven't gone unnoticed! Please remember, in a world where you can be anything, be kind. Love always, Team Ekin-Su."

David, Ekin-Su, Louis, Levi and Fern are up for nomination on Friday night's Celebrity Big Brother.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Tim and Sara appear to have split up after he was pictured kissing a mystery woman

MAFS Australia's Tim pictured kissing 'new girlfriend' after split with Sara

Married at First Sight

After a magical wedding on Married At First Sight, are Jayden and Eden still together today?

Are MAFS Australia's Eden and Jayden still together?

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Married at First Sight

Is it all over for Andrea and Richard?

MAFS Australia viewers fear for Richard and Andrea's relationship following explosive argument

Married at First Sight

Lauren had to take a week out of MAFS Australia to have surgery on her shoulder

MAFS Australia's Lauren forced to leave experiment over medical emergency

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight's Collins has left viewers confused

MAFS Australia's Collins breaks silence over behaviour on show after he's branded 'fake'

Married at First Sight

Sharon Osbourne has been candid about Simon Cowell, Dannii Mongue and many, many more

All the people Sharon Osbourne has thrown shade at on Celebrity Big Brother

Jack told Jade she has a 'spicy energy' during their one-on-one meeting

MAFS Australia shock as Jack 'hits on' Jade behind Ridge and Tori's backs

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Richard and Andrea are taking part in MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Richard and Andrea still together?

Married at First Sight

Ben and Ellie star on Married At First Sight Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Ben and Ellie still together?

Married at First Sight

Where are Lauren and Jonathan now after Married At First Sight Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Jonathan still together?

Married at First Sight

Lucinda and Timothy were wed on Married At First Sight

Are MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy still together?

Married at First Sight

Colson Smith is a housmate on Celebrity Big Brother

Who is Colson Smith? His age, height, net worth and weight loss explained

Trending on Heart

Kate Garraway: Derek's Story will be released later this month

Kate Garraway issues response to trolls who criticised new Derek documentary

Celebrities

Coleen Nolan revealed she quit smoking three months ago after a chest infection left her 'unable to breathe'

Coleen Nolan reveals she spent £500,000 on cigarettes as she quits 40-year habit

Celebrities

Fern Brittonis starring on CBB

Who is Fern Britton? Her age, children, net worth and ex-husbands revealed

Louis Walsh is a CBB housemate

Who is Louis Walsh? His age, height and net worth revealed

Mother's Day gift guide 2024: What to buy your mum this year

Mother's Day gift guide 2024: What to buy your mum this year

Shopping

Lauren Dunn has opened up about cruel comments online amid her Married At First Sight appearance

MAFS Australia's Lauren opens up on having botox and filler amid cruel comments from trolls

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight TV schedule has been revealed

What nights is MAFS Australia on? TV schedule revealed

Married at First Sight

Zeze Millz was welcomed into the Celebrity Big Brother house this month

Who is Zeze Millz? Her age, net worth and Instagram revealed

Celebrity Big Brother is back on TV

What time is Celebrity Big Brother on tonight?

Fans have been wondering how long CBB is on for

How long is Celebrity Big Brother on for?

Parents are being warned to be careful this Easter

Experts issue severe warning to parents this Easter over Mini Eggs

Parenting

The Celebrity Big Brother eviction is coming up

Who is up for eviction on Celebrity Big Brother?

CBB started earlier this month

Is Celebrity Big Brother on TV on Saturday?

MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori have faced criticism online

MAFS Australia's Jack branded the 'worst kind of human' after photo ranking challenge

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia star Timothy Smith smiles with his bride Lucinda Light

Who is Timothy from MAFS Australia? His age, business, ex-girlfriend and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight