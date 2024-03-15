Celebrity Big Brother viewers turn on Ekin-Su as they accuse her of 'fake crying'

Celebrity Big Brother viewers turn on Ekin-Su as they accuse her of 'fake crying'. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Ekin-Su was left in tears during Thursday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother after housemate Marisha nominated her for eviction - but viewers aren't buying it.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother viewers have turned on Ekin-Su after they accused her of "fake crying" during Thursday night's episode of the hit reality show.

Ekin-Su was left furious when she watched housemate and friend Marisha nominate her during an emotional face-to-face nomination which saw tensions in the house rise to a new high.

Marisha explained during the nomination that she had chosen Ekin-Su as she thought that if they both ended up in the final, she would not be able to win over her.

While Bradley, Zizi and Fern also nominated Ekin-Su, it was Marisha she was left the most upset about, claiming the West End star had been "fake" with her.

Ekin-Su was left upset by Marisha's decision to nominate her for the next eviction. Picture: ITV

Later, when Marisha attempted to make amends with Ekin, the Love Island star could be seen crying into her teddy bear as she expressed her frustration at people breaking her trust.

While Marisha was moved by Ekin's emotions and begged her to forgive her, viewers were left cringing at the scenes, branding the reality star's tears "fake".

Ekin-Su refused to hug Marisha after she nominated her for eviction. Picture: ITV

One person wrote online: "Ekin-Su gripping a teddy bear and sobbing like a 4 year old who’s had their lollipop taken away. I’m mortified for her #CBB."

Another commented: "This is such a different Ekin-Su to the one we all knew and loved on Love Island. It’s so disappointing," while a third commented: "Ekin-Su fake crying is tv gold."

Housemate Fern, who nominated Ekin-Su as well, seems to agree with viewers as, during her speech, said: "I sometimes think you're wearing a mask. Don't know the real you...It has disturbed me."

Ekin-Su's friends and family have since released a statement. Picture: ITV

Following the episode, Ekin-Su's family and friends and defended her with a statement shared on social media. It read: "Last night was a really sad episode to watch. Ekin-Su has always cared and worn her heart on her sleeve and last night we saw that.

"What made last night a thousand times harder though is seeing and listening to hateful comments, trolling, name calling and physical abuse threats. Nobody deserves this behaviour and to read some of what we did last night.

"@bbuk is a reality entertainment show that is edited to entertain us as viewers. We see an hour of 24 hours each day and the show is a social experiment that has been known to heighten emotions. We would like to thank those of you that have supported Ekin-Su. The love and kind words haven't gone unnoticed! Please remember, in a world where you can be anything, be kind. Love always, Team Ekin-Su."

David, Ekin-Su, Louis, Levi and Fern are up for nomination on Friday night's Celebrity Big Brother.