Who is Fern Britton? Her age, children, net worth and ex-husbands revealed

8 March 2024, 20:30

Fern Brittonis starring on CBB
Fern Brittonis starring on CBB. Picture: Instagram/Fern Britton/ITV

By Hope Wilson

How old is Fern Britton, does she have children, who are her ex-husbands and what is her net worth? Here is everything you need to know about the CBB housemate.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother star Fern Britton, 66, has made her mark on the show, after asking all the right questions to get her fellow housemates to spill the tea about their showbiz connections.

After briefly opening up about her alleged feud with former This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield, 61, viewers are looking forward to getting to know the TV presenter better.

As the daughter of famed actor Tony Britton, Fern has been in the limelight for many years, with her private life often a hot topic. Following the breakdown of her marriage to chef Phil Vickery, 62,-after which he was pictured kissing her friend- Fern is looking forward to her next career move.

How old is Fern Britton, does she have children, who are her ex-husbands and what is her net worth?

Fern is a Celebrity Big brother 2024 contestant
Fern is a Celebrity Big brother 2024 contestant. Picture: ITV

How old is Fern Britton?

Fern Britton is 66-years-old.

Before going into the house, Fern spoke about why she was taking part in the show, stating: "I’m not quite sure why. I must have been feeling, I don’t know, soft that day. I remember saying, oooh, that’s not an immediate no. And why now?

"Well why not, because I’ve nothing to lose and nothing to gain, I'm just wanting an experience and it’s a wonderful experience and a lovely invitation so why not."

Who are Fern Britton's children?

Fern Britton is mother to four children from her two marriages.

The author shares twin sons Jack, 29 and Henry, 29, as well as daughter Grace, 26, with her first husband Clive Jones, as well as her youngest child Winifred, 22, with second husband Phil Vickery.

Fern Britton was married to Phil Vickery from 2000-2020
Fern Britton was married to Phil Vickery from 2000-2020. Picture: Alamy

Who is Fern Britton's ex-husband?

Fern Britton was married to TV executive Clive Jones from 1988-2000.

Soon after their divorce, Fern tied the knot for a second time with celebrity chef Phil Vickery. The couple were married for 20 years until their split in 2020.

Opening up about the dissolution of her marriage to Phil, the mother-of-four told Prima: "This new chapter has come at the right time for me. I don’t want to be the poster girl for separation, though, because a lot of people go through the same thing.

"Often, the children leave home and you look at each other and go, ‘Ah, where do we go from here?’ I only wish I was the sort of person who could have persevered through that, but I couldn’t."

Fern Britton net worth

Fern Britton's net worth is £5million.

The CBB housemate has carved out a successful media career from presenting Ready Steady Cook, This Morning and Mr & Mrs, to taking part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2012.

She has also written various novels including New Beginnings, Hidden Treasures and The Holiday Home.

