Who is Zeze Millz? Her age, net worth and Instagram revealed

6 March 2024, 20:30

Zeze Millz was welcomed into the Celebrity Big Brother house this month
Zeze Millz was welcomed into the Celebrity Big Brother house this month. Picture: Instagram/Zeze Millz/ITV

By Hope Wilson

How old is Zeze Millz, what is her net worth and does she have Instagram? Here are all the answers you need.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother star Zeze Millz, 34, found herself in the firing line after Sharon Osbourne, 71, and Louis Walsh, 71, put her at risk of being evicted during the first episode of the new series.

Now the dust has settled (slightly), fans are looking forward to getting to know the TV presenter as she shows her charming personality off to a new audience.

After finding fame on the YouTube series The Zeze Millz Show, the 34-year-old has gone on to create a mega media portfolio. She currently co-hosts Channel 4 show Unapologetic alongside Yinka Bokinni, 35, and boasts over 180,000 Instagram followers.

Who is Zeze Millz, how old is she, what is her net worth and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know.

Zeze Millz is one of the CBB contestants
Zeze Millz is one of the CBB contestants. Picture: ITV

Who is Zeze Millz?

Zeze Millz is a YouTube and TV presenter best known for working on The Zeze Millz Show.

Throughout her career Zeze has interviewed celebrities such as Akon and NDubz, and now co-hosts the Channel 4 late night show Unapologetic with Yinka Bokinni, 35.

How old is Zeze Millz?

Zeze Millz is 34-years-old.

Prior to entering the Celebrity Big Brother house, Zeze revealed her motivations for taking part in the show, stating: "To be part of the original social experiment, as somebody that enjoys watching reality TV, it’s just a once in a lifetime chance.

"I love reality programmes and I always think I know how I would react in those circumstances so now to actually be put to the test is going to be very interesting."

Zeze Millz is a TV presenter
Zeze Millz is a TV presenter. Picture: Instagram/Zeze Millz

What is Zeze Millz net worth?

Zeze Millz net worth is said to be £1million.

The CBB housemate has crafted a successful media career, appearing on Celeb Cooking School, Good Morning Britain and The Big Narstie Show.

What is Zeze Millz Instagram?

Fans can follow Zeze Millz on Instagram at @zezemillz.

She often posts clips of her YouTube series The Zeze Millz Show as well as images of her days out with friends.

