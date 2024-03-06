How long does Celebrity Big Brother last?

Fans have been wondering how long CBB is on for. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

How long is Celebrity Big Brother on for and when does it end? Here are all the juicy details.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We are super excited as Celebrity Big Brother is finally back on our screens after a six year break with 12 brand new housemates set to cause lots and lots of drama.

After the success of Big Brother last year, everyone's favourite presenting duo AJ Odudu, 36, and Will Best, 38, are back to give us all the gossip from the CBB house.

With Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith, 58, already causing a stir, we're looking forward to fellow contestants David Potts, 30, Levi Roots, 65, Fern Britton, 66, Sharon Osbourne, 71, Louis Walsh, 71, Zeze Millz, 34, Marisha Wallace, 38, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 29, Colson Smith, 25, Lauren Simon, 48, Bradley Riches, 25, and Nikita Kuzmin, 26, making their mark on the show soon.

With a shorter run than Big Brother, when does Celebrity Big Brother end and how long is it on for? Here are all the answers you need.

Will Best and AJ Odudu are the CBB presenters. Picture: ITV

How long does Celebrity Big Brother last?

Celebrity Big Brother will last 17 days and finish on Friday the 22nd of March.

Previous seasons of CBB have seen the series generally last between 22-37 episodes, so this 2024 iteration will be shorter than usual.

The Celebrity Big Brother cast. Picture: ITV

When does Celebrity Big Brother end?

Celebrity Big Brother will end on the 22nd of March at 9pm.

During this episode, the remaining housemates will receive votes from the public until one celebrity accumulates the most and is crowned the CBB 2024 champion.