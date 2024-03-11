All the people Sharon Osbourne has thrown shade at on Celebrity Big Brother

11 March 2024

Sharon Osbourne has been candid about Simon Cowell, Dannii Mongue and many, many more
Sharon Osbourne has been candid about Simon Cowell, Dannii Mongue and many, many more. Picture: Getty / ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

From Simon Cowell to James Cordon and even Adele, no one is safe from Sharon Osbourne painfully-honest critiques.

Sharon Osbourne, 71, entered the Celebrity Big Brother house as a part-time lodger earlier this month, and if ITV were hoping the star would bring some shocking admissions, they've definitely got their monies worth.

Since arriving in the Celebrity Big Brother house alongside her X Factor co-star Louis Walsh, the reality TV icon has shocked viewers with her candid opinions on a collection of celebrities.

The famous faces which have come up in conversation include Donald Trump, her former employee Simon Cowell and even Adele.

Here's a deeper look into what Sharon has said about each of these people during her time in the CBB house:

Dannii Minogue

Sharon Osbourne and Dannii Minogue worked together on The X Factor
Sharon Osbourne and Dannii Minogue worked together on The X Factor. Picture: Alamy

Sharon Osbourne spoke openly about her feud with former X Factor co-star Dannii Minogue, who she used to judge alongside back in the day.

During a conversation in the house, David Potts asked the star if it was "awkward" being on the show with Kylie's sister, to which she admitted: "That was so f*****g tough".

She even went into details about how she would "fake" their enthusiasm for the show by holding hands and putting them up together, explaining: "I grabbed her hand and went like this [putting hands up] when the doors opened, and she's like trying to [let go] but I'd push her up."

It appears the feud is long gone, however, as Sharon added: "Yeah she's alright, she's alright."

Simon Cowell

Sharon Osbourne was upset with Simon Cowell for firing her from The X Factor
Sharon Osbourne was upset with Simon Cowell for firing her from The X Factor. Picture: Getty

Simon Cowell, who Sharon Osbourne worked alongside for years on his singing contest The X Factor, also came under fire during an intimate conversation with Louis.

Sharon admitted to Louis that she wouldn't ever work for Simon again, "not for all the money in the world".

Speaking about her former colleague, Sharon went on: "That's Simon, he cuts you off, cuts you off, cuts you off. He doesn't know how to keep friends."

She also went on to reveal that she was "so mad" with Simon as she missed out on the chance to judge The Masked Singer due to her contract with The X Factor.

"Why do you think I am so f****g mad with Simon?" she told Louis: "Because remember that year you and I were contracted to do X Factor and it was the first year of The Masked Singer in America, and they asked me to do it and I said I can’t because of X Factor with Simon."

Sharon went on: "So then they cast it, and then when Simon - well he didn't call - but they called and said 'No you're not doing it [X Factor]' I missed a huge gig. So I was furious."

And she wasn't done there. Sharon went on: "Do you remember everything that year in the press, 'they’re old, young blood,' I went mad. And then he called me. He was trying to sweet talk me. He would always change, change, change. You’re the one that needs changing mate."

Oh, and there's more. She added: "Somebody that dresses the same for probably three decades, you would say they don't see that it's not right. But yet nobody's gonna tell him."

James Cordon, Anna Wintour and Ellen DeGeneres

James Cordon was also one of the people Sharon Osbourne had no problem with throwing shade at on Celebrity Big Brother.

Sharon and Louis branded the Gavin & Stacey star a "name dropper," and she even had a story to go with the comment.

"I go to him, 'I really like your shoes,' and he goes, 'Yeah, Stella McCartney.' I'm like, I didn't ask you who made them, I just said I like your shoes," Sharon said: "He played the L.A. game really well."

Anna Wintour and Ellen DeGeneres also got thrown into the mix during this conversation as they chatted about "kissing all the right people".

Donald Trump

Sharon Osbourne said Donald Trump was 'extremely nice' and 'very charming'
Sharon Osbourne said Donald Trump was 'extremely nice' and 'very charming'. Picture: Getty

Former President Donald Trump also got a shout out from Sharon Osbourne in the Celebrity Big Brother house, and while she said some nice things about him, the overall message was scathing.

"He was, I have to say, very, very nice with me," Sharon said: "Extremely nice, very charming and his wife [Melania Trump] was lovely."

However, she added: "He's the sort of man that won't talk to you if he doesn't think you're a pretty woman. He treats women like [snaps fingers]."

Adele

British icon Adele also came under fire from Sharon Osbourne for - what she called - a "fake accent".

"I think she claims the [faux cockney accent] 'Oh, love, oh I'm Adele, I'm so English'", Sharon said.

She added: "It's like, cut the crap, you don't talk like that anymore, just sing, just be true to who you are! But she does all this old English, you know?"

Louis Walsh is a CBB housemate

Who is Louis Walsh? His age, height and net worth revealed

Lauren Dunn has opened up about cruel comments online amid her Married At First Sight appearance

MAFS Australia's Lauren opens up on having botox and filler amid cruel comments from trolls

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight TV schedule has been revealed

What nights is MAFS Australia on? TV schedule revealed

Married at First Sight

Zeze Millz was welcomed into the Celebrity Big Brother house this month

Who is Zeze Millz? Her age, net worth and Instagram revealed

Celebrity Big Brother is back on TV

What time is Celebrity Big Brother on tonight?

