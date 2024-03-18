When is the CBB final? End date revealed as favourite announced

18 March 2024, 12:31

Celebrity Big Brother will come to an end in March
Celebrity Big Brother will come to an end in March. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

When does Celebrity Big Brother end? Here is everything you need to know about the CBB final.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother has made its much awaited comeback with 12 brand new housemates being paid record amounts.

After former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne, 71, spilled all the tea on her celebrity connections, we've seen tensions build between Fern Britton, 66, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 29, as well as arguments erupt between Zeze Millz, 34, and Louis Walsh, 71. All while fellow housemates Colson Smith, 25, David Potts, 30, and Bradley Riches, 22, have been trying (but failing) to keep the peace.

As the series winds down and the celebs are slowly evicted, fans have been wondering when the show will come to an end.

When is the Celebrity Big Brother final? Here is everything you need to know.

The Celebrity Big Brother cast
The Celebrity Big Brother cast. Picture: ITV

When is the CBB final?

The Celebrity Big Brother final will air on Friday 22nd of March.

During the final episode viewers will be able to vote for their favourite contestant and see one of the housemates crowned champion.

Previous Celebrity Big Brother winners have included Loose Women stars Denise Welch, 65, and Coleen Nolan, 59, Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, 39, and TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson, 56.

READ MORE: What time is Celebrity Big Brother on tonight?

READ MORE: Is Celebrity Big Brother on TV on Saturday?

Celebrity Big Brother will crown a winner at the end of this month
Celebrity Big Brother will crown a winner at the end of this month. Picture: ITV

CBB odds

According to bet365, Strictly dancer Nikita Kuzmin, 26, is the favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother at 13/8, closely followed by Louis Walsh (5/2), Colson Smith (10/3), Fern Britton (9/1) and David Potts (9/1).

READ MORE: How to watch the Celebrity Big Brother live stream

READ MORE: Gary Goldsmith reveals all about his relationship with Kate Middleton on Celebrity Big Brother

READ MORE: Kate Middleton's family 'furious' uncle Gary Goldsmith has signed up for Celebrity Big Brother

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

MAFS couple Sara and Tim have had a rocky time on the show

MAFS Australia insider reveals real reason why Sara cancelled dates with Tim

Married at First Sight

Mel Schilling is best known for being an expert on Married At First Sight

Mel Schilling's cancer health update, how is the Married At First Sight expert doing?

Celebrity Big Brother has seen multiple housemates leave the show

Who has left Celebrity Big Brother? Full list of evicted housemates revealed

Exclusive
Mel Schilling is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer last year

Mel Schilling was 'doubled over in pain' filming MAFS Australia before cancer diagnosis

Celebrities

The Celebrity Big Brother eviction is coming up

Who is up for eviction on Celebrity Big Brother?

Louis Walsh is a CBB housemate

Who is Louis Walsh? His age, height and net worth revealed

Colson Smith is a housmate on Celebrity Big Brother

Who is Colson Smith? His age, height, net worth and weight loss explained

Fans have been wondering how long CBB is on for

How long is Celebrity Big Brother on for?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The Sports Agents

The News Agents

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

MAFS Australia's Jayden and Eden confirm they're still an item as they enjoy a date at the beach

MAFS Australia's Jayden and Eden confirm they're still together

Married at First Sight

Celebrity Big Brother viewers turn on Ekin-Su as they accuse her of 'fake crying'

Celebrity Big Brother viewers turn on Ekin-Su as they accuse her of 'fake crying'

Tim and Sara appear to have split up after he was pictured kissing a mystery woman

MAFS Australia's Tim pictured kissing 'new girlfriend' after split with Sara

Married at First Sight

After a magical wedding on Married At First Sight, are Jayden and Eden still together today?

Are MAFS Australia's Eden and Jayden still together?

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Kate Garraway: Derek's Story will be released later this month

Kate Garraway issues response to trolls who criticised new Derek documentary

Celebrities

Is it all over for Andrea and Richard?

MAFS Australia viewers fear for Richard and Andrea's relationship following explosive argument

Married at First Sight

Coleen Nolan revealed she quit smoking three months ago after a chest infection left her 'unable to breathe'

Coleen Nolan reveals she spent £500,000 on cigarettes as she quits 40-year habit

Celebrities

Lauren had to take a week out of MAFS Australia to have surgery on her shoulder

MAFS Australia's Lauren forced to leave experiment over medical emergency

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight's Collins has left viewers confused

MAFS Australia's Collins breaks silence over behaviour on show after he's branded 'fake'

Married at First Sight

Sharon Osbourne has been candid about Simon Cowell, Dannii Mongue and many, many more

All the people Sharon Osbourne has thrown shade at on Celebrity Big Brother

Jack told Jade she has a 'spicy energy' during their one-on-one meeting

MAFS Australia shock as Jack 'hits on' Jade behind Ridge and Tori's backs

Married at First Sight

Richard and Andrea are taking part in MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Richard and Andrea still together?

Married at First Sight

Ben and Ellie star on Married At First Sight Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Ben and Ellie still together?

Married at First Sight

Where are Lauren and Jonathan now after Married At First Sight Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Jonathan still together?

Married at First Sight

Lucinda and Timothy were wed on Married At First Sight

Are MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy still together?

Married at First Sight

Fern Brittonis starring on CBB

Who is Fern Britton? Her age, children, net worth and ex-husbands revealed

Mother's Day gift guide 2024: What to buy your mum this year

Mother's Day gift guide 2024: What to buy your mum this year

Shopping

Lauren Dunn has opened up about cruel comments online amid her Married At First Sight appearance

MAFS Australia's Lauren opens up on having botox and filler amid cruel comments from trolls

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight TV schedule has been revealed

What nights is MAFS Australia on? TV schedule revealed

Married at First Sight