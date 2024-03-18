When is the CBB final? End date revealed as favourite announced

Celebrity Big Brother will come to an end in March. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

When does Celebrity Big Brother end? Here is everything you need to know about the CBB final.

Celebrity Big Brother has made its much awaited comeback with 12 brand new housemates being paid record amounts.

After former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne, 71, spilled all the tea on her celebrity connections, we've seen tensions build between Fern Britton, 66, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 29, as well as arguments erupt between Zeze Millz, 34, and Louis Walsh, 71. All while fellow housemates Colson Smith, 25, David Potts, 30, and Bradley Riches, 22, have been trying (but failing) to keep the peace.

As the series winds down and the celebs are slowly evicted, fans have been wondering when the show will come to an end.

When is the Celebrity Big Brother final? Here is everything you need to know.

The Celebrity Big Brother cast. Picture: ITV

When is the CBB final?

The Celebrity Big Brother final will air on Friday 22nd of March.

During the final episode viewers will be able to vote for their favourite contestant and see one of the housemates crowned champion.

Previous Celebrity Big Brother winners have included Loose Women stars Denise Welch, 65, and Coleen Nolan, 59, Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, 39, and TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson, 56.

Celebrity Big Brother will crown a winner at the end of this month. Picture: ITV

CBB odds

According to bet365, Strictly dancer Nikita Kuzmin, 26, is the favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother at 13/8, closely followed by Louis Walsh (5/2), Colson Smith (10/3), Fern Britton (9/1) and David Potts (9/1).

