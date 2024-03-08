Is Celebrity Big Brother on TV on Saturday?
8 March 2024, 11:04
Does CBB air on Saturday night? TV schedule revealed.
Celebrity Big Brother is bringing excitement to ITV1 and ITVX with feisty housemates who aren't holding back when it comes to their opinions.
Following the major success of Big Brother last year, AJ Odudu, 36, and Will Best, 38, are now presenting the celebrity version of the show. With housemates such as Zeze Millz, 34, David Potts, 30, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 29, Levi Roots, 65, Colson Smith, 25, Lauren Simon, 48, Gary Goldsmith, 58, Marisha Wallace, 38, Sharon Osbourne, 71, Louis Walsh, 71, Fern Britton, 66, Bradley Riches, 22, and Nikita Kuzmin, 26, we've already seen plenty of drama as the divisions in the house continue to grow.
As the series finishes its first week, many fans have been wondering which days Celebrity Big Brother is on.
Is CBB on Saturday night? Here are all the answers.
Is Celebrity Big Brother on Saturday?
Celebrity Big Brother is not on TV on Saturday night.
CBB will air on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings, with the spin-off series Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live following the main show on ITV2.
Fans can also see more action from the house by watching the live stream which is aired every night from 11pm-2am.
The series will last a total of 17 episodes, with the CBB final happening on Friday the 22nd of March.
