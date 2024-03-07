Who is Bradley Riches? His age, boyfriend and autism diagnosis explained

7 March 2024, 17:08

Bradley Riches became known after starring in Heartstopper
Bradley Riches became known after starring in Heartstopper. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

How old is Bradley Riches, who is his boyfriend and does he have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know.

Celebrity Big Brother star Bradley Riches, 22, first gained fame after appearing on Netflix series Heartstopper, and he's now taken the leap in becoming a CBB housemate.

Joining the likes of Levi Roots, David Potts, Gary Goldsmith, Zeze Millz and Lauren Simon, Bradley was welcomed into the Celebrity Big Brother house by presenters AJ Odudu, 36, and Will Best, 38, earlier this month.

As he continues to bond with his fellow celebs, viewers have seen Brad open up about his autism diagnosis and the way it will impact his time on the show.

How old is Bradley Riches, who does he play in Heartstopper and does he have Instagram? Here are all the answers.

Bradley Riches is taking part in Celebrity Big Brother 2024
Bradley Riches is taking part in Celebrity Big Brother 2024. Picture: ITV

How old is Bradley Riches?

Bradley Riches is 22-years-old.

Prior to entering the CBB house, Bradley revealed what he was looking to get out of the experience, stating: "From this experience I would love to have a positive experience first of all, as well as making friends. Just have a good, fun, positive experience."

Who does Bradley Riches play in Heartstopper?

Bradley Riches plays James McEwan in Heartstopper.

He joined the cast in 2022 and had a major storyline involving him developing a crush on Isaac Henderson played by Tobie Donovan.

Bradley Riches is an actor
Bradley Riches is an actor. Picture: Instagram/Bradley Riches

Bradley Riches autism diagnosis

Before going into Celebrity Big Brother, Bradley opened up about why he wanted to enter the house, stating:

"I think it’s the perfect time for me in my career. I want to be that positive representation for neurodiversity and the queer community. I have a platform and I want to use it!"

In one episode of CBB, Bradley revealed his autism diagnosis to the house and discussed a book he has written about growing up with autism.

Who is Bradley Riches boyfriend?

Actor Bradley Richards does have a boyfriend, with fans catching a glimpse of him on the launch night of CBB.

Not much is known about Brad's boyfriend, however prior to entering the Celebrity Big Brother house, the TV favourite said how much he was looking forward to being reunited with his beau.

Bradley said: "The people I want to see at the end of the runway would be, my mum, my dad, my sister, my boyfriend and my dog Nelson."

Bradley Riches Instagram

Bradley Riches does have Instagram and fans can follow him @brad_riches.

He often posts images of his days out with friends and behind-the-scenes pictures from set.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

