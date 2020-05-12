Coronation Street star Colson Smith reveals incredible lockdown transformation

12 May 2020, 13:46

Colson has completely transformed himself
Colson has completely transformed himself. Picture: Instagram

Colson, who plays Craig Tinker on Corrie, has been keeping fit during lockdown and looks incredible.

A lot of us have been struggling with eating healthily and keeping fit during lockdown, with many of us throwing diets out the window and enjoying our time bingeing box sets.

However, the more motivated lot have been using this time at home to completely transform their bodies, and Corrie's Colson J Smith is one of those!

READ MORE: Lucy Fallon admits she snuck snacks from the show as souvenirs as she left the show

The soap star, 21, who plays Craig Tinker on the long-running ITV soap has shocked fans with his trim physique on Instagram.

Colson's been on a health-kick for a while and had already lost weight after he's previously admitted he was bullied at work, but since lockdown the actor has gotten really into his running and shed an impressive amount of extra pounds.

Over the past few weeks he's been posting snaps of himself in running gear, with a variety of different motivational captions.

Back on the 18th of April he ran a virtual 5K in memory of York CC & Cheshire CCC Dan Woods and people started to notice a considerable difference.

And this weekend just gone, Colson posted a full-length picture post-run, captioned: "Bank Holiday run done 🤩 Feet up & some family time while staying at home now!"

It attracted tens of thousands of likes from friends, family and fans, with many of his Corrie co-stars rushing to congratulate him.

Brooke Vincent said: "CRAIG TINKERS GONNA HAVE GROUPEES VERY SOON!"

And Andrew Whymett added: "Looking absolutely mega pal well done!"

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Coronation Street viewers are desperate to know Gail Platt's age

How old is Gail Platt in Coronation Street? And what do we know about actress Helen Worth?
Coronation Street's Nina is played by Molly Gallagher

Who is Roy’s niece Nina in Coronation Street? And what do we know about actress Mollie Gallagher?
Ryan Thomas quit Coronation Street in 2015

Why did Ryan Thomas leave Coronation Street? And what happened to his character Jason Grimshaw?
Yasmeen finally lashed back at Geoff after months of abuse

Coronation Street receives 276 Ofcom complaints as Yasmeen stabs abusive husband Geoff
Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver revealed she was knocked out on set

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver reveals she was 'knocked out cold' during on screen blunder

Trending on Heart

Hamilton the film will be on Disney + in a matter of weeks

Hamilton creator announces musical film will be released on Disney + this July
McDonald's are reportedly going to be opening 40 drive-thrus next week

McDonald's 'reopening 40 drive-thrus' in the UK 'next week'

Food & Health

How to clean your trainers

Simple cleaning hack makes dirty trainers look brand new using £1 products

Lifestyle

Primark is reportedly preparing to reopen their stores across the UK

Primark 'preparing to reopen stores across the UK'

Lifestyle

Chris Hughes has defended his ex girlfriend Jesy Nelson

Chris Hughes furiously defends ex Jesy Nelson after she’s trolled over bikini snaps

Celebrities

Are you looking for a real test during lockdown?

You can now buy a 1000-piece puzzle made of just one colour, and it's perfect for lockdown

Lifestyle