Coronation Street star Colson Smith reveals incredible lockdown transformation

Colson has completely transformed himself. Picture: Instagram

Colson, who plays Craig Tinker on Corrie, has been keeping fit during lockdown and looks incredible.

A lot of us have been struggling with eating healthily and keeping fit during lockdown, with many of us throwing diets out the window and enjoying our time bingeing box sets.

However, the more motivated lot have been using this time at home to completely transform their bodies, and Corrie's Colson J Smith is one of those!

The soap star, 21, who plays Craig Tinker on the long-running ITV soap has shocked fans with his trim physique on Instagram.

Colson's been on a health-kick for a while and had already lost weight after he's previously admitted he was bullied at work, but since lockdown the actor has gotten really into his running and shed an impressive amount of extra pounds.

Over the past few weeks he's been posting snaps of himself in running gear, with a variety of different motivational captions.

Back on the 18th of April he ran a virtual 5K in memory of York CC & Cheshire CCC Dan Woods and people started to notice a considerable difference.

And this weekend just gone, Colson posted a full-length picture post-run, captioned: "Bank Holiday run done 🤩 Feet up & some family time while staying at home now!"

It attracted tens of thousands of likes from friends, family and fans, with many of his Corrie co-stars rushing to congratulate him.

Brooke Vincent said: "CRAIG TINKERS GONNA HAVE GROUPEES VERY SOON!"

And Andrew Whymett added: "Looking absolutely mega pal well done!"