X Factor's G4 singer Ben Thapa dies, aged 42

9 September 2024, 17:36

Ben Thapa from G4 has died
Ben Thapa from G4 has died. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Ben Thapa, a founding member of G4 who appeared on the first series of The X Factor, has passed away at the age of 42.

His sudden death has led to an outpouring of tributes from friends, colleagues, and fans, all mourning the loss of an individual described as a “great friend and amazing man.” The cause of his death remains unknown.

Thapa had recently shared with his followers that he had been hospitalized. On August 27, he underwent a nephrostomy procedure at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, a surgery meant to allow his kidneys to drain properly.

He posted a hopeful message on Instagram following the operation, saying, “Emergency nephrostomy done… hopefully the start of better things to come! #peeinabag.” However, his health struggles seemed to have persisted. On July 9, he shared a photo of himself with an IV drip, though he did not disclose the reason behind it.

G4's Instagram account announced the heartbreaking news. In a post accompanied by pictures of Thapa, the group shared: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our brother and great friend, Ben Thapa.”

The post continued: “Words cannot express how we all feel right now… We understand that this will be heartbreaking news for so many others too, and we send you our love and support as we all remember the amazing man and memories that he has left behind. Ben has been such a major part of the international singing community, and he was a critical part of our journey as a group. Thank you for your love at this difficult time. RIP Ben xxxx.”

Thapa was a tenor in the classical crossover group G4, which gained national fame in 2004 after finishing second on the first series of The X Factor. Guided by Louis Walsh, the group—composed of Thapa, Jonathan Ansell, Mike Christie, and Matt Stiff—quickly became a household name. Following their success on the show, G4 signed a £1.5 million record deal with Sony.

Series 1 groups nail auditions inc. classical trained G4 with ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ | The X Factor UK

Despite their meteoric rise, the group disbanded in 2007, citing internal disagreements. Thapa, along with his bandmates, would go on to pursue solo projects, but in 2014, G4 reunited to celebrate their 10-year anniversary with a series of shows across the UK.

The reunion proved a success, and they went on to release a Christmas album in 2015. However, Thapa eventually left the group for good in 2018 to focus on his solo career.

The current lineup of G4 includes original members Ansell and Christie, along with Jai McDowall, who joined the band after Lewis Raines’ departure in 2023.

