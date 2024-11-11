Robbie Williams announces four massive UK shows for 2025: Dates, tickets and venues

Robbie Williams live. Picture: Robbie Williams

By Tom Eames

Robbie Williams has announced three big shows for next summer!

Robbie will be playing London’s Emirates Stadium on Friday, June 6th, supported by special guests Rag‘n’Bone Man and Lottery Winners.

He will also be performing live at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, May 31st.

Finally, Robbie will head to Manchester Co-Op Live alongside Lottery Winners on Wednesday, June 11th.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday, November 15th at 10am.

Robbie said: “This tour is going to be my boldest yet - I can’t wait to see you next year. There will be songs from the movie ‘Better Man’, and some new music too…but more on that soon."

Robbie Williams. Picture: Netflix

The tour will arrive after his new biopic Better Man, directed by The Greatest Showman's Michael Gracey, which is released on December 26.

The full dates: