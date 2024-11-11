Robbie Williams announces four massive UK shows for 2025: Dates, tickets and venues
11 November 2024, 10:00 | Updated: 11 November 2024, 11:09
Robbie Williams has announced three big shows for next summer!
Listen to this article
Robbie will be playing London’s Emirates Stadium on Friday, June 6th, supported by special guests Rag‘n’Bone Man and Lottery Winners.
He will also be performing live at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, May 31st.
Finally, Robbie will head to Manchester Co-Op Live alongside Lottery Winners on Wednesday, June 11th.
Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday, November 15th at 10am.
Robbie said: “This tour is going to be my boldest yet - I can’t wait to see you next year. There will be songs from the movie ‘Better Man’, and some new music too…but more on that soon."
- Read more: Gary Barlow "intrigued" to see his ex-Take That bandmate Robbie Williams' biopic Better Man
- Read more: Robbie Williams tattoos list: Two Ronnies glasses, matching with Louis Tomlinson and more explained
- Read more: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field relationship timeline: Marriage and children revealed
The tour will arrive after his new biopic Better Man, directed by The Greatest Showman's Michael Gracey, which is released on December 26.
The full dates:
- 31 May - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK
- 6 June – Emirates Stadium, London, UK
- 11 June – Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
- 13 June – Royal Crescent, Bath, UK
- 19 June – Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark
- 22 June – Johan Cruyff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- 25 June – VELTINS-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
- 28 June - TW Classic, Werchter, Belgium
- 30 June - Heinz von Heiden Arena, Hanover, Germany
- 2 July - La Défense Arena, Paris, France
- 5 July - RCDE Stadium Cornellà, Barcelona, Spain
- 9 July - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany
- 12 July – Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna, Austria
- 17 July – Stadio Nereo Rocco, Trieste, Italy
- 21 July - Waldbühne, Berlin, Germany
- 22 July – Waldbühne, Berlin, Germany
- 26 July - Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany
- 1 August – Darius and Girėnas Stadium, Kaunas, Lithuania
- 3 August - Mežaparks, Riga, Latvia
- 7 August - Stockholm Stadion, Stockholm, Sweden
- 10 August – Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany
- 13 August – Forus Travbane, Stavanger, Norway
- 16 August - Granåsen, Trondheim, Norway
- 23 August - Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland
- 7 September - O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
- 9 September - TAURON Arena Kraków, Kraków, Poland
- 12 September - MVM Dome, Budapest, Hungary
- 20 September - Olympiastadion, Helsinki, Finland