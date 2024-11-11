Robbie Williams announces four massive UK shows for 2025: Dates, tickets and venues

11 November 2024, 10:00 | Updated: 11 November 2024, 11:09

Robbie Williams live
Robbie Williams live. Picture: Robbie Williams

By Tom Eames

Robbie Williams has announced three big shows for next summer!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Robbie will be playing London’s Emirates Stadium on Friday, June 6th, supported by special guests Rag‘n’Bone Man and Lottery Winners.

He will also be performing live at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, May 31st.

Finally, Robbie will head to Manchester Co-Op Live alongside Lottery Winners on Wednesday, June 11th.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday, November 15th at 10am.

Robbie said: “This tour is going to be my boldest yet - I can’t wait to see you next year. There will be songs from the movie ‘Better Man’, and some new music too…but more on that soon."

Robbie Williams
Robbie Williams. Picture: Netflix

The tour will arrive after his new biopic Better Man, directed by The Greatest Showman's Michael Gracey, which is released on December 26.

The full dates:

  • 31 May - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK
  • 6 June – Emirates Stadium, London, UK
  • 11 June – Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
  • 13 June – Royal Crescent, Bath, UK
  • 19 June – Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • 22 June – Johan Cruyff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • 25 June – VELTINS-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
  • 28 June - TW Classic, Werchter, Belgium
  • 30 June - Heinz von Heiden Arena, Hanover, Germany
  • 2 July - La Défense Arena, Paris, France
  • 5 July - RCDE Stadium Cornellà, Barcelona, Spain
  • 9 July - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany
  • 12 July – Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna, Austria
  • 17 July – Stadio Nereo Rocco, Trieste, Italy
  • 21 July - Waldbühne, Berlin, Germany
  • 22 July – Waldbühne, Berlin, Germany
  • 26 July - Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany
  • 1 August – Darius and Girėnas Stadium, Kaunas, Lithuania
  • 3 August - Mežaparks, Riga, Latvia
  • 7 August - Stockholm Stadion, Stockholm, Sweden
  • 10 August – Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany
  • 13 August – Forus Travbane, Stavanger, Norway
  • 16 August - Granåsen, Trondheim, Norway
  • 23 August - Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland
  • 7 September - O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
  • 9 September - TAURON Arena Kraków, Kraków, Poland
  • 12 September - MVM Dome, Budapest, Hungary
  • 20 September - Olympiastadion, Helsinki, Finland

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The battle of the Christmas adverts has begun

Christmas adverts 2024 revealed: John Lewis, M&S, Sainsbury's, ASDA, Aldi, Lidl, Boots and more
Alan Hasall, Tulisa, GK Barry and Danny Jones have landed in Australia ahead of I'm A Celebrity!

I'm A Celebrity 2024 stars Tulisa, Danny Jones and Alan Halsall arrive in Australia

I'm A Celebrity

Gary Barlow is a proud husband and father

Gary Barlow wife and kids: A look inside the Take That star's family life

The MAFS UK couples have found love since the show

Where are the cast of MAFS UK 2024 now?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Kristina was said to be 'heartbroken' after Kieran moved on

MAFS UK's Kristina left 'heartbroken' after Kieran moves on with new girlfriend

Married at First Sight

Lucinda Light has revealed all about her dating life

Lucinda Light talks MAFS Australia, new book and dating life!

Married at First Sight

Celebrities who died in 2024

Celebrity deaths in 2024: Remembering the stars we lost this year

Holly has defended her behaviour against Hannah

MAFS UK's Holly hits back at 'bully' claims after explosive argument with Hannah

Married at First Sight

Hannah and Ryan were rumoured to have been dating

MAFS UK's Hannah reveals where she stands with Ryan following relationship rumours

Married at First Sight

The John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 has been teased

John Lewis Christmas advert 2024: Everything we know from release date to song

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

A 700-mile mile wide snow blizzard could hit the UK

UK weather: Maps show 700-mile wide snow blizzard as freezing temperatures forecast

Weather

Prince William has opened up about the struggles the Royal Family have been through this year

Prince William makes heartbreaking admission about Princess Kate Middleton's cancer battle

Royals

Royal fans have wondered whether Kate Middleton will attend the Remembrance Day service

Will Kate Middleton be at the Remembrance Day service?

Royals

Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka Garvey are back for another series of Bad Sisters

Bad Sisters season 2: Release date, episodes, plot, cast and trailer

TV & Movies

Do MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan end up together?

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan together? Shocking reunion twist explained

Married at First Sight

Two MAFS UK couples are set to split during final vows

MAFS UK shock ending revealed as two couples split at final vows

Married at First Sight

So, how tall really is Gary Barlow's son Daniel?

Gary Barlow son height: How tall Daniel Barlow really is as picture goes viral

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina broke up on the show

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina break silence following their shock split

Married at First Sight

Marti Pellow

Marti Pellow reflects on 30 years of 'Love is All Around': "God bless Let Loose"

Colourful fireworks in the London night sky

What are the laws and rules around Firework Night in the UK?

Lifestyle

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

JB Gill gained fame being part of JLS

JB Gill facts: JLS singer's age, wife, children and farm revealed

Lauren Oakley smiling on the red carpet and on the beach

Lauren Oakley facts: Strictly Come Dancing professional's age, husband and career revealed

Gary Barlow wearing white on stage with Take That

Gary Barlow facts: Take That singer's age, height, family and singing career revealed

Here's what we know about Liam Payne's funeral so far

Liam Payne funeral: Date and location 'to be announced very soon'

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Married at First Sight