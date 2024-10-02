Robbie Williams film: Better Man cast, plot, release date and trailer

2 October 2024, 15:17

Robbie Williams is the star of Better Man
Robbie Williams is the star of Better Man. Picture: Getty/Paramount Pictures

By Hope Wilson

What is Robbie Williams Better Man biopic about? Here is everything we know about the plot, cast and release date.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The trailer for Robbie Williams new film Better Man has just dropped and fans are desperate to know what this exciting movie will entail.

Known for hits such as Candy, Angels, Let Me Entertain You and Rock DJ, it's no surprise Robbie is now the protagonist of an upcoming biopic. Despite initial confusion as to why Robbie's character is a monkey, the film is helmed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey, and sure to be a mega success.

Set to be released later this year, eager fans are keen to know what Better Man is about and who is starring in the film.

Here is everything you need to know about the Better Man plot, cast, release date and trailer.

Robbie Williams character is in the form of a monkey
Robbie Williams character is in the form of a monkey. Picture: Paramount Pictures

Robbie Williams film Better Man plot

Better Man is a biopic focussing on the life of British singer Robbie Williams. The film will follow the Brit Award winner's career from his humble beginnings in Stoke-on-Trent, right through to his record-breaking solo concert at Knebworth.

We'll also get to see Robbie's time in Take That play out, with some up and coming actors starring as his bandmates Gary Barlow, Jason Orange, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.

Featuring a stellar soundtrack of some classic Robbie hits such as Rock DJ, Let Me Entertain You and She's The One, viewers will get to hear much of Robbie's discography in the movie.

Watch the Better Man trailer here:

Watch the teaser trailer for Better Man

Who is in the Better Man cast?

Whilst Robbie plays himself in the film, it is believed that Steve Pemberton will play the role of Robbie's father Peter, and Gavin and Stacey alum Alison Steadman will star as Betty.

Other actors involved in the project include Damon Herriman, Raechelle Banno, Anthony Hayes and Kate Mulvany, with Jonno Davies playing a young Robbie.

Better Man will be released on Christmas Day
Better Man will be released on Christmas Day. Picture: Paramount Pictures

When is Better Man released?

The Robbie Williams biopic is set to be released in selected theatres on Christmas Day. After that, the movie will be available to watch in more locations from the 17th of January 2025.

Speaking at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this year, Robbie opened up about his film, telling TheMovieReport.com: "As a human you to be seen and you want to be heard, and to get the opportunity to be seen and be heard on such a vast scale, I’m grateful and I’m feeling the joy of what that means."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Why is Robbie Williams played by a monkey in Better Man?

Why is Robbie Williams played by a monkey in film biopic Better Man?

Nobody Wants This Joanne and Noah embracing

All the Nobody Wants This parts based on a true story

TV & Movies

MAFS UK are adding some new couples to the experiment

MAFS UK new couples revealed as six cast members join experiment

Married at First Sight

Phillip Schofield won't be heading into the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Why the I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up won't include Phillip Schofield

I'm A Celebrity

Polly and Charlie clashed on MAFS UK

MAFS UK’s Polly hits back after viewers brand her a 'mean girl' for confronting Charlie

Married at First Sight

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd have been married since 2013

Inside Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard's marriage and family life

Exclusive
Holly Johnson had a friendly rivalry with Freddie Mercury

Holly Johnson reveals his friendly Freddie Mercury rivalry at height of Frankie fame

MAFS UK couple Charlie and Eve are rumoured to have split

MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie 'confirm split' as bride is spotted kissing new partner

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Pete Wicks rose to fame on hit reality TV show TOWIE

Pete Wicks facts: TOWIE star's age, girlfriend, career and family life explained

Sarah Hadland is best known for her role in Miranda

Sarah Hadland facts: Actor’s age, partner, family, and TV career revealed

Celebrities

Deidre explained that she had no symptoms, the cancer was found during her annual mammogram

This Morning's Deidre Sanders reveals breast cancer has returned

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have been married for more than a decade

Inside Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester's marriage and family life

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

October 2024: When are the clocks changing in the UK?

Lifestyle

There will be a total of 17 Dobbies Garden Centre sites closing due to the restructuring plan

Dobbies closing: Full list of 17 garden centres closing across the UK

News

Adam Brody has just landed in a new Netflix series, Nobody Wants This

Adam Brody facts: Actor's age, relationships, children and TV and movies

Eamonn Holmes has given his opinion on Phillip Schofield's comeback

Eamonn Holmes hits back at Phillip Schofield as he makes his TV comeback

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have fallen out

What happened between Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby? Their friendship fallout explained
Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

Married at First Sight

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Married at First Sight

Amanda Abbington's kids, partner and TV career revealed

Amanda Abbington facts: Actor's age, partner, children and TV career revealed

Which My Mum, Your Dad couples are still together?

My Mum Your Dad couples still together: Where is the 2024 cast now?

TV & Movies

Kylie Minogue appeared on Heart Breakfast

Kylie Minogue reveals all about new album Tension II

Kylie Minogue has carved out a superb career

Kylie Minogue facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, career and more revealed

Giovanni Pernice was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing

Giovanni Pernice facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, girlfriend, height, dancing career and Instagram revealed
I'm A Celebrity 2024 is set to return to our TV screens in Novemnber

I'm A Celebrity 2024: Start date, line-up, how to watch and more

I'm A Celebrity

Ferne McCann in a blue gown at the National Television Awards and in a pink mini dress

Ferne McCann facts: Age, boyfriend, children, family and more revealed