Robbie Williams film: Better Man cast, plot, release date and trailer

Robbie Williams is the star of Better Man. Picture: Getty/Paramount Pictures

By Hope Wilson

What is Robbie Williams Better Man biopic about? Here is everything we know about the plot, cast and release date.

The trailer for Robbie Williams new film Better Man has just dropped and fans are desperate to know what this exciting movie will entail.

Known for hits such as Candy, Angels, Let Me Entertain You and Rock DJ, it's no surprise Robbie is now the protagonist of an upcoming biopic. Despite initial confusion as to why Robbie's character is a monkey, the film is helmed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey, and sure to be a mega success.

Set to be released later this year, eager fans are keen to know what Better Man is about and who is starring in the film.

Here is everything you need to know about the Better Man plot, cast, release date and trailer.

Robbie Williams character is in the form of a monkey. Picture: Paramount Pictures

Robbie Williams film Better Man plot

Better Man is a biopic focussing on the life of British singer Robbie Williams. The film will follow the Brit Award winner's career from his humble beginnings in Stoke-on-Trent, right through to his record-breaking solo concert at Knebworth.

We'll also get to see Robbie's time in Take That play out, with some up and coming actors starring as his bandmates Gary Barlow, Jason Orange, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.

Featuring a stellar soundtrack of some classic Robbie hits such as Rock DJ, Let Me Entertain You and She's The One, viewers will get to hear much of Robbie's discography in the movie.

Watch the Better Man trailer here:

Watch the teaser trailer for Better Man

Who is in the Better Man cast?

Whilst Robbie plays himself in the film, it is believed that Steve Pemberton will play the role of Robbie's father Peter, and Gavin and Stacey alum Alison Steadman will star as Betty.

Other actors involved in the project include Damon Herriman, Raechelle Banno, Anthony Hayes and Kate Mulvany, with Jonno Davies playing a young Robbie.

Better Man will be released on Christmas Day. Picture: Paramount Pictures

When is Better Man released?

The Robbie Williams biopic is set to be released in selected theatres on Christmas Day. After that, the movie will be available to watch in more locations from the 17th of January 2025.

Speaking at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this year, Robbie opened up about his film, telling TheMovieReport.com: "As a human you to be seen and you want to be heard, and to get the opportunity to be seen and be heard on such a vast scale, I’m grateful and I’m feeling the joy of what that means."