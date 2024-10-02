Why is Robbie Williams played by a monkey in film biopic Better Man?

2 October 2024, 15:05 | Updated: 2 October 2024, 15:11

Why is Robbie Williams played by a monkey in Better Man?
Why is Robbie Williams played by a monkey in Better Man? Picture: Getty / YouTube
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Robbie Williams has revealed the real reason he and biopic film director Michael Gracey decided to have a CG monkey portray him in Better Man.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The first trailer for Robbie Williams' biopic film Better Man dropped on Wednesday, 2nd October, and - while some fans were already in the know about the twist of the film - others have been left confused as to why a monkey is portraying the Angels, Let Me Entertain You and Feel hitmaker.

Robbie, 50, has worked alongside The Greatest Showman directer Michael Gracey on this unique biopic film which explores his childhood days, his rise to fame with Take That, his solo career as well as his battle with addiction.

When Michael pitched the idea to have a CG monkey play him in the film, Robbie said it was "straight away yes," explaining that he related to the significant meaning behind the alternative choice.

But why is Robbie Williams played by a monkey? What is the real meaning behind the choice and what has he said about it?

Robbie Williams is played by a monkey in his biopic film Better Man to reflect the hitmaker being 'pushed on stage' like a 'performing monkey'
Robbie Williams is played by a monkey in his biopic film Better Man to reflect the hitmaker being 'pushed on stage' like a 'performing monkey'. Picture: YouTube

Why is Robbie Williams played by a monkey in Better Man?

In short, Robbie Williams is played by a monkey in his biopic film Better Man to reflect the hitmaker being "pushed on stage" like a "performing monkey" throughout his life.

Looking at this more in depth, directer Michael Gracey has explained how the CG monkey was the "best way to capture Williams’ deep self-loathing in the film" as he struggles with fame and addiction.

Gracey, who taped 18 hours worth of conversations with Robbie about his life during the development of the film, said he noticed that Robbie often described himself as a "monkey" when discussing being "pushed to perform on stage", even "when he was barely conscious because of the drugs and alcohol".

Robbie Williams has worked with The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey on this film
Robbie Williams has worked with The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey on this film. Picture: Getty

This idea goes a bit deeper, however, with the director going on to explain how Robbie felt like a performing monkey years before he found fame. Gracey explained to Vanity Fair: "To see himself as a performing monkey wasn’t just whilst he was famous — it was his whole life.

"He was always putting on a performance at [his hometown] Stoke for the other kids, at home for his parents. And it made it so powerful for me because I was like, You're going to fall in love with this character, this little monkey. And you’re going to invest emotionally in this little monkey. As long as you set that contract at the start of the film, you’re in, and you will go with that monkey through the entire journey."

Speaking about his reaction when Gracey pitched the idea of him as a monkey, Robbie said: "Amazing. Straight away, yes. Because I want everything that I do from here on in to be slightly unusual, so that fits that narrative."

He added: "As humans, we care more for animals than we do for humans. So the audience is probably going to have more empathy for me as a monkey than they would’ve done for me as me."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Robbie Williams is the star of Better Man

Robbie Williams film: Better Man cast, plot, release date and trailer

Nobody Wants This Joanne and Noah embracing

All the Nobody Wants This parts based on a true story

TV & Movies

MAFS UK are adding some new couples to the experiment

MAFS UK new couples revealed as six cast members join experiment

Married at First Sight

Phillip Schofield won't be heading into the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Why the I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up won't include Phillip Schofield

I'm A Celebrity

Polly and Charlie clashed on MAFS UK

MAFS UK’s Polly hits back after viewers brand her a 'mean girl' for confronting Charlie

Married at First Sight

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd have been married since 2013

Inside Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard's marriage and family life

Exclusive
Holly Johnson had a friendly rivalry with Freddie Mercury

Holly Johnson reveals his friendly Freddie Mercury rivalry at height of Frankie fame

MAFS UK couple Charlie and Eve are rumoured to have split

MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie 'confirm split' as bride is spotted kissing new partner

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Pete Wicks rose to fame on hit reality TV show TOWIE

Pete Wicks facts: TOWIE star's age, girlfriend, career and family life explained

Sarah Hadland is best known for her role in Miranda

Sarah Hadland facts: Actor’s age, partner, family, and TV career revealed

Celebrities

Deidre explained that she had no symptoms, the cancer was found during her annual mammogram

This Morning's Deidre Sanders reveals breast cancer has returned

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have been married for more than a decade

Inside Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester's marriage and family life

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

October 2024: When are the clocks changing in the UK?

Lifestyle

There will be a total of 17 Dobbies Garden Centre sites closing due to the restructuring plan

Dobbies closing: Full list of 17 garden centres closing across the UK

News

Adam Brody has just landed in a new Netflix series, Nobody Wants This

Adam Brody facts: Actor's age, relationships, children and TV and movies

Eamonn Holmes has given his opinion on Phillip Schofield's comeback

Eamonn Holmes hits back at Phillip Schofield as he makes his TV comeback

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have fallen out

What happened between Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby? Their friendship fallout explained
Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

Married at First Sight

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Married at First Sight

Amanda Abbington's kids, partner and TV career revealed

Amanda Abbington facts: Actor's age, partner, children and TV career revealed

Which My Mum, Your Dad couples are still together?

My Mum Your Dad couples still together: Where is the 2024 cast now?

TV & Movies

Kylie Minogue appeared on Heart Breakfast

Kylie Minogue reveals all about new album Tension II

Kylie Minogue has carved out a superb career

Kylie Minogue facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, career and more revealed

Giovanni Pernice was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing

Giovanni Pernice facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, girlfriend, height, dancing career and Instagram revealed
I'm A Celebrity 2024 is set to return to our TV screens in Novemnber

I'm A Celebrity 2024: Start date, line-up, how to watch and more

I'm A Celebrity

Ferne McCann in a blue gown at the National Television Awards and in a pink mini dress

Ferne McCann facts: Age, boyfriend, children, family and more revealed