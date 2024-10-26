Robbie Williams facts: Singer's age, wife, children and career explained

Robbie Williams in 2022. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Robbie Williams, one of the most successful British pop stars, has enjoyed a career spanning over three decades.

First rising to fame as a member of the boy band Take That, he later embarked on a solo journey that solidified his status as a global icon.

Known for his charismatic performances, hit singles like ‘Angels,’ and a bold personality, Williams has sold millions of records worldwide.

His career is marked by reinvention, blending pop with elements of swing and rock, while his personal battles with addiction and mental health have added depth to his already compelling story. So much so, that he has a movie about him coming soon (featuring a monkey).