Robbie Williams facts: Singer's age, wife, children and career explained

26 October 2024, 16:00

Robbie Williams in 2022
Robbie Williams in 2022. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Robbie Williams, one of the most successful British pop stars, has enjoyed a career spanning over three decades.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

First rising to fame as a member of the boy band Take That, he later embarked on a solo journey that solidified his status as a global icon.

Known for his charismatic performances, hit singles like ‘Angels,’ and a bold personality, Williams has sold millions of records worldwide.

His career is marked by reinvention, blending pop with elements of swing and rock, while his personal battles with addiction and mental health have added depth to his already compelling story. So much so, that he has a movie about him coming soon (featuring a monkey).

  1. How old is Robbie Williams?

    Robbie in the 1990s
    Robbie in the 1990s. Picture: Getty

    Robbie Williams was born on February 13, 1974, which makes him 50 years old as of 2024.

    He was born in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England. His parents are Janet Farrell and Peter Williams, who were involved in show business, with his father being an entertainer known as Pete Conway.

    Robbie has one sibling, an older half-sister named Sally. His family background, particularly his father’s influence, played a role in shaping his early interest in performing arts and music.

  2. How did he get his start in music?

    Take That in 1991
    Take That in 1991. Picture: Getty

    Robbie Williams got his start in music when he joined the boy band Take That in 1990 at the age of 16.

    His mother, Janet, saw an advertisement for auditions and encouraged him to try out. Robbie was selected as the youngest member of the group (alongside Gary Barlow, Jason Orange, Mark Owen and Howard Donald), and Take That quickly rose to fame in the UK with a string of hit singles and albums.

    Despite his initial success with the band, Robbie felt creatively restricted and often clashed with the group’s management.

    In 1995, he left Take That to pursue a solo career, where he found even greater success and artistic freedom.

  3. What are his biggest songs?

    Robbie Williams - Angels

    Here are 15 of Robbie Williams’ biggest and most well-known songs:

    1. Angels

    2. Let Me Entertain You

    3. Rock DJ

    4. Feel

    5. She’s the One

    6. Millennium

    7. No Regrets

    8. Come Undone

    9. Supreme

    10. Bodies

    11. Candy

    12. Strong

    13. Something Beautiful

    14. Tripping

    15. Love My Life

  4. Who is his wife and does he have kids?

    Robbie and Ayda in 2023
    Robbie and Ayda in 2023. Picture: Getty

    Robbie Williams is married to Ayda Field, an American actress and television personality.

    Robbie met Ayda in 2006 through mutual friends in Los Angeles. At the time, Robbie was living in the United States, and they were introduced at a party.

    Their relationship developed quickly, and despite initial ups and downs, they became inseparable. Ayda supported Robbie through some of his struggles with addiction and personal challenges, and their bond grew stronger over time. They eventually married in a private ceremony at their home in Beverly Hills in 2010.

    Together, they have four children: a daughter named Theodora Rose (known as Teddy), born in 2012; a son named Charlton Valentine, born in 2014; a daughter named Colette (known as Coco), born in 2018 via surrogate; and another son, Beau Benedict Enthoven, born in 2020, also via surrogate.

  5. What is his net worth?

    As of 2024, Robbie Williams’ net worth is estimated to be around £300 million (approximately $360 million).

    His wealth comes from his highly successful music career, which includes album sales, world tours, and lucrative contracts with major record labels.

    In addition to music, Robbie has also earned money from various business ventures, endorsements, and his involvement in TV and movie projects. His investments in real estate, including properties in Los Angeles, London, and Switzerland, also contribute to his overall net worth.

