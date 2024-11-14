Howard Donald facts: Take That singer's age, height, wife, children and career revealed

14 November 2024, 13:41

Howard Donald in 2014
Howard Donald in 2014. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Howard Donald rose to international fame as a member of Take That, one of Britain's most successful boy bands.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Howard began his career as a DJ and dancer before joining Take That in 1989.

His powerful vocals and dynamic dance moves helped the group achieve phenomenal success throughout the 1990s, with countless number-one hits and record-breaking tours.

After Take That's initial split in 1996, Donald pursued DJ work before reuniting with the band in 2005. Beyond music, he's known for his passion for cars and racing, competing in various motorsport events.

As one of Take That's three remaining members, Howard continues to perform and record with the group.

  1. How old is Howard Donald?

    Howard Donald in 1991
    Howard Donald in 1991. Picture: Getty

    Howard Donald was born on April 28, 1968, in Droylsden, Manchester, making him 55 years old as of 2024.

    His parents are Kathleen and Keith Donald. He has two brothers and a sister. His father worked as a joiner.

  2. When did he join Take That and what songs does he sing?

    Take That in 1992
    Take That in 1992. Picture: Getty

    Howard Donald joined Take That in 1989 at age 21. He was initially recruited as a dancer and backup singer, joining Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Jason Orange, and later Robbie Williams to form the complete lineup.

    The band was assembled by manager Nigel Martin-Smith.

    Howard usually performs backing vocals, but his most notable song where he takes on lead vocals is the classic 'Never Forget'.

  3. Is Howard Donald married and does he have kids?

    Howard Donald and wife Katie Halil in 2016
    Howard Donald and wife Katie Halil in 2016. Picture: Getty

    Howard Donald is married to Katie Halil, whom he wed in January 2015.

    The pair met on the set of the Christmas Marks & Spencer advert in 2008, and began dating two years later.

    He has four children: Grace (born 1999) and Lola (born 2005) from previous relationships, and Bowie Taylan (born 2016) and Dougie Bear (born 2017) with Katie Halil.

  4. How tall is Howard Donald?

    Howard Donald is thought to be around 6ft (1.83m) tall.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Robbie Williams is the star of Better Man

Robbie Williams film: Better Man cast, plot, release date, trailer and soundtrack revealed

The MAFS UK couples have found love since the show

Where are the cast of MAFS UK 2024 now?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start? Release date revealed

Married at First Sight

Viewers are hoping there will be a MAFS UK Christmas reunion

Will there be a MAFS UK Christmas reunion? Everything we know about future episodes

Married at First Sight

Amanda Holden has addressed rumours of her joining This Morning

Amanda Holden breaks silence on reports she is "replacing" This Morning host Cat Deeley

'Sonnet' by The Verve is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024

John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 song: The Verve's 'Sonnet' explained

What gift does she buy her sister in the John Lewis advert?

What does she buy her sister in the John Lewis Christmas advert?

John Lewis' Christmas Advert for 2024 is titled 'The Gifting Hour' and featured The Verve's 'Sonnet'

John Lewis Christmas advert 2024: 'The Gifting Hour' meaning, story and song

TV & Movies

Alex is missing from the MAFS UK reunion episodes

Why is Alex not at the MAFS UK reunion? The real reason revealed

Married at First Sight

I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up revealed!

I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up revealed: Full list of stars confirmed to enter jungle

I'm A Celebrity

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is set to return to our TV screens in Novemnber

I'm A Celebrity 2024: Start date, line-up, how to watch and more

I'm A Celebrity

MAFS Hannah and Ryan turned up to the reunion together

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Hannah still together?

Married at First Sight

Band Aid will mark the 40th anniversary

Band Aid: 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' gets 40th anniversary update starring past icons

Sacha and Ross said their final vows on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Sacha reveals real reason she stormed off from Ross during final vows

Married at First Sight

Timothy West has died aged 90

Actor Timothy West dies aged 90

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy's trailer is released

Bridget Jones 4: New sequel trailer shocks fans with beloved character death

Ross and Sacha are rumoured to have split since MAFS UK filming ended

What happened between Ross and Sacha from MAFS UK? Their dramatic split explained

Married at First Sight

Nathan and Lacey from MAFS are said to have split

MAFS UK's Lacey and Nathan split after relationship 'fizzled' out

Married at First Sight

2024's best songs

The 20 best songs of 2024, ranked

Pitbull's Party After Dark Tour: Dates, venues and how to get tickets

Pitbull Party After Dark Tour 2025: Dates, venues and how to get tickets

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Jason Orange in 2006

Jason Orange facts: Take That singer's age, family and where he is now revealed

Mark Owen in 2023

Mark Owen facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children, height and career explained

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett have been married since 2021, and are now reported to be expecting their first child together

Who is Ant McPartlin's wife Anne-Marie Corbett? A look inside their romance

Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

Married at First Sight

Amy and Luke are looking for love on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Amy and Luke still together?

Married at First Sight