Howard Donald facts: Take That singer's age, height, wife, children and career revealed

Howard Donald in 2014. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Howard Donald rose to international fame as a member of Take That, one of Britain's most successful boy bands.

Howard began his career as a DJ and dancer before joining Take That in 1989.

His powerful vocals and dynamic dance moves helped the group achieve phenomenal success throughout the 1990s, with countless number-one hits and record-breaking tours.

After Take That's initial split in 1996, Donald pursued DJ work before reuniting with the band in 2005. Beyond music, he's known for his passion for cars and racing, competing in various motorsport events.

As one of Take That's three remaining members, Howard continues to perform and record with the group.