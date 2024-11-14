Howard Donald facts: Take That singer's age, height, wife, children and career revealed
14 November 2024, 13:41
Howard Donald rose to international fame as a member of Take That, one of Britain's most successful boy bands.
Howard began his career as a DJ and dancer before joining Take That in 1989.
His powerful vocals and dynamic dance moves helped the group achieve phenomenal success throughout the 1990s, with countless number-one hits and record-breaking tours.
After Take That's initial split in 1996, Donald pursued DJ work before reuniting with the band in 2005. Beyond music, he's known for his passion for cars and racing, competing in various motorsport events.
As one of Take That's three remaining members, Howard continues to perform and record with the group.
How old is Howard Donald?
Howard Donald was born on April 28, 1968, in Droylsden, Manchester, making him 55 years old as of 2024.
His parents are Kathleen and Keith Donald. He has two brothers and a sister. His father worked as a joiner.
When did he join Take That and what songs does he sing?
Howard Donald joined Take That in 1989 at age 21. He was initially recruited as a dancer and backup singer, joining Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Jason Orange, and later Robbie Williams to form the complete lineup.
The band was assembled by manager Nigel Martin-Smith.
Howard usually performs backing vocals, but his most notable song where he takes on lead vocals is the classic 'Never Forget'.
Is Howard Donald married and does he have kids?
Howard Donald is married to Katie Halil, whom he wed in January 2015.
The pair met on the set of the Christmas Marks & Spencer advert in 2008, and began dating two years later.
He has four children: Grace (born 1999) and Lola (born 2005) from previous relationships, and Bowie Taylan (born 2016) and Dougie Bear (born 2017) with Katie Halil.
How tall is Howard Donald?
Howard Donald is thought to be around 6ft (1.83m) tall.