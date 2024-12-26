Robbie Williams and Nicole Appleton's relationship explained

Robbie Williams and Nicole Appleton in 1998. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Owen

Robbie Williams' life and career are out on full display in his new biopic, Better Man.

The legendary singer's youth and early days in Take That form a big focus of the critically-acclaimed musical, which is released at cinemas on Boxing Day, 2024.

One of the main talking points that threads throughout the movie is Robbie's relationship with All Saints singer Natalie Appleton.

Robbie and Nicole dated while both at the height of their fame in the mid-1990s, but eventually broke up.

By 2024, they have both had families with other people - but are now on very good terms, with Nicole turning up at the premiere of Robbie's film.

But when did they date and were they engaged?