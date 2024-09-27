Kylie 2025 The Tension Tour: UK dates, venues and tickets

27 September 2024, 08:00

When is Kylie's The Tension Tour 2025, where is she performing and when do tickets go on sale? Everything you need to know, explained.

Kylie is heading out on the road next year with The Tension Tour, with nine dates in the UK in May 2025 in what is set to be her biggest tour since 2011.

Kicking off in her home-country of Australia, Kylie will travel to Asia before reaching the UK, with more dates to be announced over the coming weeks – including Europe and North and South America.

As well as her famous hits, including Padam Padam, Can't Get You Out Of My Head and All The Lovers, Kylie will also be performing tracks from her new album, Tension II, a brand new record out on 18th October 2024 featuring lead single, Lights Camera Action, out on 27th September 2024.

Speaking of the tour, Kylie said: “I am beyond excited to announce the TENSION TOUR 2025. I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!”

From dates and venues to ticket information, here's everything you need to know about the UK leg of Kylie's 2025 tour:

Kylie 2025 UK tour dates and venues

  • Fri 16 May - Glasgow - OVO Hydro
  • Sat 17 May - Newcastle - Utilita Arena
  • Mon 19 May - Manchester - AO Arena
  • Thurs 22 May - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena
  • Fri 23 May - Sheffield - Utilita Arena
  • Mon 26 May - London - The O2
  • Tues 27 May - London - The O2
  • Fri 30 May - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena
  • Sat 31 May - Birmingham - bp pulse LIVE

How to buy Kylie 2025 UK tour tickets

Tickets for Kylie's The Tension Tour go on general sale at 10:00am on Friday, 27th September. You can buy tickets by visiting Kylie.com.

There will also be early access tickets for American Express® Cardmembers before general sale. The Amex presale begins 10:00am Wednesday, 25th September, for all venues except London.

The Amex presale for London go on sale at 10:00am Thursday, 26th September, until 9:00am on Friday, 27th September.

