Exclusive

Why Melissa McCarthy loved playing iconic Disney villain Ursula

Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem spill secrets on The Little Mermaid

By Alice Dear

The Little Mermaid's Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to talk about the highly-anticipated Disney reboot.

Melissa McCarthy says she "loved" playing Ursula in the reboot of the Disney classic The Little Mermaid.

The Bridesmaids and Gilmore Girls actress caught up with Heart's Dev Griffin alongside her co-star, Javier Bardem, who plays King Triton in the live-action remake.

Speaking about taking on the iconic role of Ursula, Melissa said she loved the character and that "it's always delicious" to play a villain.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

