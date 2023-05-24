Exclusive

Why Melissa McCarthy loved playing iconic Disney villain Ursula

24 May 2023, 16:32

Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem spill secrets on The Little Mermaid

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Little Mermaid's Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week to talk about the highly-anticipated Disney reboot.

Melissa McCarthy says she "loved" playing Ursula in the reboot of the Disney classic The Little Mermaid.

The Bridesmaids and Gilmore Girls actress caught up with Heart's Dev Griffin alongside her co-star, Javier Bardem, who plays King Triton in the live-action remake.

Speaking about taking on the iconic role of Ursula, Melissa said she loved the character and that "it's always delicious" to play a villain.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Listen to Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, 7pm - 10pm weeknights & Saturday afternoons 12pm - 4pm

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Selling Sunset fans are already demanding another season following the Netflix drop

Selling Sunset season 7: When is the release date?

TV & Movies

Love Island has confirmed an official summer start date

Summer Love Island 2023 start date confirmed

TV & Movies

ITV respond to claims Holly Willoughby played a part in Phillip Schofield's This Morning exit

ITV responds to claims Holly Willoughby played a part in Phillip Schofield's This Morning exit

Showbiz

A dog owner has issued an urgent warning

Dog owner's urgent warning over BBQ brush after pet almost died twice

Lifestyle

A woman got her neighbours' car towed

Woman gets neighbour's car towed after she kept parking in her driveway

Lifestyle

A woman has been praised for not giving up her seat

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up first-class seat for elderly woman

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield will reportedly get paid six months wage

Phillip Schofield 'paid six months wages' to leave This Morning

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fallout: Everything we know about their feud

What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield?

Showbiz

Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield have been locked in a feud

Inside Phillip Schofield and Eamonn Holmes' shock four year feud

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight UK is set to be more dramatic than ever

When does Married at First Sight UK start 2023?

TV & Movies

Netflix has a brand new tier of subscription

Netflix password sharing crackdown reaches the UK

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield has left This Morning

Has Phillip Schofield left This Morning and was he fired?

TV & Movies

Amy Dowden has opened up about her cancer diagnosis

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden diagnosed with breast cancer aged 32

Showbiz

A woman has revealed her husband pays for himself to fly first class

‘My husband flies first class while I sit in economy with our kids’

Lifestyle

Downton Abbey to return to TV for seventh series

Downton Abbey could be returning to TV for seventh series

Showbiz