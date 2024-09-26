Jason Manford- Manford All Seasons tour dates and venues revealed

Comic Jason Manford is embarking on his Manford All Seasons tour which will see him visit various UK locations in 2024 and 2025.

Comedian Jason Manford is travelling around the UK in 2024 and 2025 as he brings his new show Manford All Seasons to audiences across the country.

The funnyman will be visiting various locations where he will be performing some hilarious jokes guaranteed to get you laughing.

After appearing on The Masked Singer, What Would Your Kid Do? and 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Jason has gone back to his stand-up roots and is heading on tour.

Here is everything you need to know about Jason Manford's Manford All Seasons tour, from performance dates to venues.

Jason Manford - Manford All Seasons tour dates

2024:

26th September- Hexham- The Queen’s Hall

27th-28th September- Northallerton- The Forum

2nd-3rd October- Lancaster- Grand Theatre

4th-5th October- Wakefield- Theatre Royal

9th-10th October- Stafford- Gatehouse Theatre

12th October- Shrewsbury- Theatre Severn

16th-17th October- Whitley Bay- Playhouse

18th-19th October- Crewe- Lyceum

6th-7th November- New Brighton- Floral Pavilion

8th November- Bradford- St George’s Hall

9th November- Blackburn- King George’s Hall

10th November- Derby- Arena

12th November- Bournemouth- BIC

13th November- Brighton Centre

14th November- Sheffield- Utilita Arena

15th November- Blackpool- Opera House

16th November- Hull- Connexin Live

20th November- Plymouth- Pavillions

21st November- Cardiff- Utilita Arena

22nd November- Liverpool- M&S Bank Arena

23rd November- Leeds- First Direct Arena

24th November- Edinburgh- Playhouse Theatre

25th November- Glasgow- Armadillo

27th November- Newcastle- Utilita Arena

28th November- Manchester- O2 Apollo

29th November- Birmingham0 Utilita Arena

30th November- Nottingham- Motorpoint Arena

2025:

15th-16th January- Stockport- Plaza

17th January- Southampton- Guildhall

22nd January- Bexhill- De Le Warr Pavilion

23rd January- Leicester- De Montfort Hall

24th January- Chester-Storyhouse

25th January- Halifax- Victoria Theatre

29th January- Bridlington- Spa

30th January- Darlington- Hippodrome

31st January- Hull-City Hall

1st February- Stockton- The Globe

5th February- Chatham- Central Theatre

6th February- Aylesbury- Waterside Theatre

7th-8th February- London- Palladium

12th February- Colchester- Charter Hall

13th February- Ipswich- Regent Theatre

14th February- Cambridge- Corn Exchange

15th February- Dartford

24th October- Manchester- Co-op Live

