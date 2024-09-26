Jason Manford- Manford All Seasons tour dates and venues revealed

26 September 2024, 06:00

Jason Manford is going on tour
Jason Manford is going on tour. Picture: Phil McIntyre Live ltd/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Comic Jason Manford is embarking on his Manford All Seasons tour which will see him visit various UK locations in 2024 and 2025.

Comedian Jason Manford is travelling around the UK in 2024 and 2025 as he brings his new show Manford All Seasons to audiences across the country.

The funnyman will be visiting various locations where he will be performing some hilarious jokes guaranteed to get you laughing.

After appearing on The Masked Singer, What Would Your Kid Do? and 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Jason has gone back to his stand-up roots and is heading on tour.

Here is everything you need to know about Jason Manford's Manford All Seasons tour, from performance dates to venues.

Jason Manford will be visiting various locations across the UK
Jason Manford will be visiting various locations across the UK. Picture: Getty

Jason Manford - Manford All Seasons tour dates

2024:

  • 26th September- Hexham- The Queen’s Hall
  • 27th-28th September- Northallerton- The Forum
  • 2nd-3rd October- Lancaster- Grand Theatre
  • 4th-5th October- Wakefield- Theatre Royal
  • 9th-10th October- Stafford- Gatehouse Theatre
  • 12th October- Shrewsbury- Theatre Severn
  • 16th-17th October- Whitley Bay- Playhouse
  • 18th-19th October- Crewe- Lyceum
  • 6th-7th November- New Brighton- Floral Pavilion
  • 8th November- Bradford- St George’s Hall
  • 9th November- Blackburn- King George’s Hall
  • 10th November- Derby- Arena
  • 12th November- Bournemouth- BIC
  • 13th November- Brighton Centre
  • 14th November- Sheffield- Utilita Arena
  • 15th November- Blackpool- Opera House
  • 16th November- Hull- Connexin Live
  • 20th November- Plymouth- Pavillions
  • 21st November- Cardiff- Utilita Arena
  • 22nd November- Liverpool- M&S Bank Arena
  • 23rd November- Leeds- First Direct Arena
  • 24th November- Edinburgh- Playhouse Theatre
  • 25th November- Glasgow- Armadillo
  • 27th November- Newcastle- Utilita Arena
  • 28th November- Manchester- O2 Apollo
  • 29th November- Birmingham0 Utilita Arena
  • 30th November- Nottingham- Motorpoint Arena

2025:

  • 15th-16th January- Stockport- Plaza
  • 17th January- Southampton- Guildhall
  • 22nd January- Bexhill- De Le Warr Pavilion
  • 23rd January- Leicester- De Montfort Hall
  • 24th January- Chester-Storyhouse
  • 25th January- Halifax- Victoria Theatre
  • 29th January- Bridlington- Spa
  • 30th January- Darlington- Hippodrome
  • 31st January- Hull-City Hall
  • 1st February- Stockton- The Globe
  • 5th February- Chatham- Central Theatre
  • 6th February- Aylesbury- Waterside Theatre
  • 7th-8th February- London- Palladium
  • 12th February- Colchester- Charter Hall
  • 13th February- Ipswich- Regent Theatre
  • 14th February- Cambridge- Corn Exchange
  • 15th February- Dartford
  • 24th October- Manchester- Co-op Live

Tickets can be purchased here.

