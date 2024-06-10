Heart is going bigger for Pride 2024 in London, Brighton, Manchester, Leeds & Glasgow

10 June 2024, 16:30 | Updated: 10 June 2024, 16:49

Heart will be attending for Pride in London, Brighton, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester
Heart will be attending Pride in London, Brighton, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester. Picture: Pride @ Global

This year, Heart is partnering with even more Pride events across the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heart is proud to continue to be the exclusive radio partner for Pride in London, and Brighton & Hove Pride! In addition, this year, for the very first time, we'll be the exclusive radio partner for Manchester Pride and Leeds Pride, and will be attending Glasgow Pride.

We are so excited to support the UK’s LGBTQ+ community and take part in such joyful celebrations across the UK.

Our Global network, pride@global, made up of LGBTQ+ staff and allies will also be marching in the parades in London and Manchester with our special Heart Truck playing our brand-new Heart Pride Playlist to the crowds.

Global employees gather outside Global HQ before joining the Pride in London parade in 2023.
Global employees gather outside Global HQ before joining the Pride in London parade in 2023. Picture: Global

To get you in the party mood, we're launching a brand-new Heart Pride Playlist which is available exclusively on Global Player. With the best hits from LGBTQ+ artists and allies, and exclusive interviews and special messages from your favourite Heart presenters, Heart Pride is the playlist you need in your life!

How to listen to Heart Pride:

Listen to the Heart Pride Playlist now on Global Player
Listen to the Heart Pride Playlist now on Global Player. Picture: Heart

Heart are proud to support Pride events taking place across the UK. We believe that every one deserves to feel comfortable, accepted and included in the workplace regardless of their sexuality or gender identity. Pride events are vital when it comes to campaigning for change and fundraising for incredible community projects.

Find out more about our partnerships and the key details for the Pride events below:

Heart partnered with Pride London in 2022
Heart partnered with Pride London in 2022. Picture: Heart

Pride in London

Pride in London takes place on Saturday 29th June.

Heart presenters will be joining the Pride in London parade aboard the Heart Truck once again this year as the station returns as exclusive radio partner. The Global network, pride@global, made up of LGBTQ+ staff and allies will also be marching at the event playing their Heart Pride Playlist.

Pride in London continues after the parade with the free to attend Pride Festival and a ticketed “afterparty”.

Artists for the event are still to be confirmed.

Brighton & Hove Pride

Brighton & Hove Pride returns with ‘Fabuloso’ taking place on Saturday 3rd August and Sunday 4th August 2024

Heart South's Rich Clarke will be there live intro-ing artists on stage.

Girls Aloud will be headlining the Saturday, while Sophie Ellis Bextor, Billy Porter, Beth McCarthy will also take to the stage.

Mika, SClub and Gabrielle have been confirmed as Sunday’s acts to close the festival. You can find the full confirmed artist line-up here.

Buy tickets to Brighton & Hove Pride HERE

Manchester Pride

The world-famous Manchester Pride Parade returns to Manchester Pride Festival and this year we’re ‘Buzzin’ to be Queer’!

Heart presenters will be joining the Manchester Pride parade aboard the Heart Truck once again this year as theGlobal network, pride@global, will be marching at the event playing their Heart Pride Playlist on Saturday 24th August 2024.

Manchester Pride continues with the Gay Village Party taking place from Friday 23rd August to Monday 26th August 2024

Jessie J and Loreen have been confirmed as headline artists, with one further artist still to be released. Other artists include: Katy B, Bimini, Chinchilla, Claire Richards and Natasha Hamilton!

Leeds Pride

Leeds Pride Festival returns to Leeds City Centre on Sunday July 21st!

It's Yorkshire's biggest celebration of LGBTQ+ life and it's going to be bolder, brighter and bigger than ever!

The colourful parade starts at Millennium Square and then winds its way down to Lower Briggate by the Calls, where you can catch amazing performances from Sonique, Louisa Johnson, Baby D, Alex Party and a DJ set from Heart Yorkshire's Dixie.

