P!NK Summer Carnival 2024 tour dates: Tickets, venues and guests revealed. Picture: Odai Afuni

By Hope Wilson

P!NK has announced brand new dates for her Summer Carnival 2024 tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Due to popular demand, music icon P!NK has announced brand new dates for her 2024 Summer Carnival World Tour.

Starting in Cardiff, the singing sensation will be making her way around the UK and Europe, delighting fans with her sensational voice and unrivalled stage presence.

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released 8 studio albums, 1 greatest hits album and sold over 140 million albums equivalents worldwide.

The So What singer will be returning to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for the first time in five years, as well as Liverpool's Anfield Stadium and Scotland’s Hampden Park. Following her two sell-out headline shows at BST last summer, P!NK will return to London making her debut with two nights at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joining P!NK on her tour will be Irish rock band The Script, 19 year-old singer-songwriter GAYLE, and DJ and producer KidCutUp.

P!NK will be going on tour in 2024. Picture: Odai Afuni

P!NK Summer Carnival World Tour 2024 dates and venues:

Tuesday June 11th – Cardiff – Principality Stadium

Saturday June 15th - London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sunday June 16th - London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Monday June 24th – Liverpool – Anfield Stadium

Tuesday June 25th – Liverpool – Anfield Stadium

Friday June 28th – Glasgow – Hampden Park

Saturday June 29th – Glasgow – Hampden Park

How to buy tickets:

Tickets will go on sale Thursday November 30th 2023 at 10am. Buy tickets here.