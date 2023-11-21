P!NK Summer Carnival 2024 tour dates: Tickets, venues and guests revealed

On Air Now
21 November 2023
P!NK has announced brand new dates for her Summer Carnival 2024 tour.
Due to popular demand, music icon P!NK has announced brand new dates for her 2024 Summer Carnival World Tour.
Starting in Cardiff, the singing sensation will be making her way around the UK and Europe, delighting fans with her sensational voice and unrivalled stage presence.
Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released 8 studio albums, 1 greatest hits album and sold over 140 million albums equivalents worldwide.
The So What singer will be returning to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for the first time in five years, as well as Liverpool's Anfield Stadium and Scotland’s Hampden Park. Following her two sell-out headline shows at BST last summer, P!NK will return to London making her debut with two nights at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Joining P!NK on her tour will be Irish rock band The Script, 19 year-old singer-songwriter GAYLE, and DJ and producer KidCutUp.
P!NK Summer Carnival World Tour 2024 dates and venues:
Tuesday June 11th – Cardiff – Principality Stadium
Saturday June 15th - London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sunday June 16th - London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Monday June 24th – Liverpool – Anfield Stadium
Tuesday June 25th – Liverpool – Anfield Stadium
Friday June 28th – Glasgow – Hampden Park
Saturday June 29th – Glasgow – Hampden Park
How to buy tickets:
Tickets will go on sale Thursday November 30th 2023 at 10am. Buy tickets here.