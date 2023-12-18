The Human League Generations 2024 UK Tour dates: Tickets, venues and guests revealed

18 December 2023, 06:00

The Human League Generations 2024 UK Tour dates: Tickets, venues and guests revealed
The Human League Generations 2024 UK Tour dates: Tickets, venues and guests revealed. Picture: Perou

By Hope Wilson

The Human League will be on tour in 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Human League are heading on the road next year with their Generations 2024 UK Tour.

Fans can expect to hear classic tunes such as Don’t You Want Me?, Love Action and The Sound Of The Crowd, as the group travel across the country in December 2024.

Band members Philip Oakley, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley will be kicking off their tour in Cardiff, before heading to Birmingham, Brighton, Bournemouth, Glasgow, Leeds and London.

The Human League will be joined by very special guests Sophie Ellis-Bexter and T’Pau who will be performing their greatest hits.

The Human League Generations 2024 UK Tour dates and venues:

December 5th– Utilita Arena, Cardiff

December 6th– Utilita Arena, Birmingham

December 9th– Brighton Centre, Brighton

December 10th– Windsor Hall (BIC), Bournemouth

December 12th– Ovo Hydro, Glasgow

December 13th – First Direct Arena, Leeds

December 14th– OVO Arena Wembley, London

Tickets for The Human League Generations 2024 UK Tour can be purchased here.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Events

See more More Events

Robbie Williams is to headline the American Express Presents British Summertime in Hyde Park

Robbie Williams returns to Hyde Park on Saturday 6 July 2024 for a UK exclusive show

Helen George stars in The King & I that returns to the West End in London

The King And I returns to London's West End in January 2024

Tickets are available now to see Busted live

Busted to perform at Brighton Valley Series in May 2024

Bill Bailey heads on an Arena Tour for February and March 2024

Bill Bailey announces Thoughtifier, a brand new live show for 2024

Trending on Heart

Henry George Reginald Molyneux Herbert met Queen Elizabeth II in her teenage years.

Who was Porchey in The Crown?

TV & Movies

What films are on TV this New Year's Day? Full schedule revealed

What films are on TV this New Year's Day? Full schedule revealed

TV & Movies

Emmerdale's Steve Halliwell health: Cause of death and illness

Emmerdale's Steve Halliwell health: Cause of death and illness

Celebrities

Politics plays a major role in royal drama The Crown.

Who plays Tony and Cherie Blair in The Crown?

TV & Movies

Emmerdale Zak Dingle actor Steve Halliwell dies aged 77

Emmerdale Zak Dingle actor Steve Halliwell dies aged 77

Celebrities

This hot water bottle for your feet will keep you cosy all winter long

You can now buy a hot water bottle for your feet

Lifestyle

Mother admits doesn't let her children believe in Santa or buy them Christmas gifts [stock image]

Mother admits doesn't let her children believe in Santa or buy them Christmas gifts

Lifestyle

Women sleep better next to their dogs than their partners, new research has revealed

Women sleep better next to their dogs than their partners, study reveals

Lifestyle

The former spouses co-parent their three children together.

Christine McGuinness opens up about living with ex Paddy as he 'dates other women'

Celebrities

Women feel the cold more than men, experts explains

Women feel the cold more than men, expert explains

Lifestyle

The new bed has been a huge hit with pet-owners

You can now buy a human-size dog bed that's perfect for napping

Lifestyle

Kefir the Maine Coon cat is only one-year-old, which means he's not done growing!

This Maine Coon cat is so big people often mistake him for a dog

Lifestyle

Kate Middleton ex-boyfriend: Who is Rupert Finch?

Kate Middleton and Rupert Finch: Who is her ex-boyfriend?

Celebrities

Did Kate Middleton ever meet Princess Diana?

Did Kate Middleton ever meet Princess Diana?

Celebrities

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are reportedly the new faces of This Morning.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley 'revealed' as This Morning's permanent hosts

This Morning