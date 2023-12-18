The Human League Generations 2024 UK Tour dates: Tickets, venues and guests revealed

Picture: Perou

By Hope Wilson

The Human League will be on tour in 2024.

The Human League are heading on the road next year with their Generations 2024 UK Tour.

Fans can expect to hear classic tunes such as Don’t You Want Me?, Love Action and The Sound Of The Crowd, as the group travel across the country in December 2024.

Band members Philip Oakley, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley will be kicking off their tour in Cardiff, before heading to Birmingham, Brighton, Bournemouth, Glasgow, Leeds and London.

The Human League will be joined by very special guests Sophie Ellis-Bexter and T’Pau who will be performing their greatest hits.

The Human League Generations 2024 UK Tour dates and venues:

December 5th– Utilita Arena, Cardiff

December 6th– Utilita Arena, Birmingham

December 9th– Brighton Centre, Brighton

December 10th– Windsor Hall (BIC), Bournemouth

December 12th– Ovo Hydro, Glasgow

December 13th – First Direct Arena, Leeds

December 14th– OVO Arena Wembley, London

Tickets for The Human League Generations 2024 UK Tour can be purchased here.