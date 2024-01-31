Adele announces European tour dates with presale ticket details

Adele has announced four headline European shows for 2024 in Munich
Adele has announced four headline European shows for 2024 in Munich.

Adele has announced four headline European shows for 2024 in Munich

Adele has announced four new headline European shows for 2024 in Munich. Tickets go on sale Friday 9th February at 9am GMT.

She will headline the residency in the new Open Air Arena, Messe München as her only European show dates of 2024 on and and 3rd August 2024 and 9th and 10th August 2024.

The singer will finish up her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on 15th June 2024, before heading to Europe for her latest shows.

Adele told fans the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans. However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea – a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous! Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!! I haven’t played in Europe since 2016! I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer. Guten Tag babes x

- Adele

How to get Adele presale tickets?

Fans can sign up to the Adele's presale at adele.com/munich. Registration is now open until Monday, 5 February at 9pm GMT.

Tickets for the shows go on general sale at 9am GMT on Friday, 9 February via Ticketmaster.

Where and when does "Adele in Munich" take place?

The shows will take place at the new Open Air Arena, Messe München that has been exclusively created for these shows. It features a combination of seated grandstands and standing areas with capacity for 80,000 people per night.

Venue: Messe München (Munich)

Friday, August 2nd, 2024

Saturday, August 3rd, 2024

Friday, August 9th, 2024

Saturday, August 10th, 2024

How many tickets can I purchase?

There is a ticket limit of 4 tickets per show per customer in place.

