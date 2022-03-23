You can now buy a dog bed gazebo just in time for the hot weather

You can not buy a dog gazebo for the hot weather. Picture: Asda/Amazon

By Heart reporter

Asda, Amazon and Wayfair are selling dog bed gazebo's for your pooch.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

With the weather set to get even hotter over the next few weeks, you can now get your hands on a gazebo for your dog.

Yep, Asda is selling the ultimate summer accessory for your furry friend for just £29.

The piece is described as the ‘perfect place for your pooch’ and it will keep doggos cool during the warmer months. =

It features a mesh panel base for ventilation, and it is flat packed so can be easily dismantled when the rain inevitably comes.

Asda is selling a dog gazebo. Picture: Asda

A description on the website reads: "This dog bed gazebo from George Home is designed in modern grey with a mesh panel base for ventilation, and it offers a stylish way to keep your furry friend cool in the sun."

Pet owners love the handy contraption, with one person writing: “This bed is superb, and great value for money for the size it is.

“The dog is sleeping on it inside for now until the weather improves.”

“Excellent product! My dog loves it and easy to build,” said someone else.

A third added: “Bought for our dog who is black and loves to sit in the garden. Provides her with a comfy bed and shade to keep her cool.

“The bed is the perfect size for her to stretch out and relax. Can be used without the canopy indoors too.”

While the gazebo is now sold out online, you can pick it up from selected stores, as well as from other retailers.

There is a similar one on Amazon for £26.99, while Wayfair’s offering is currently on sale for £24.99.

Amazon is selling a Paw Hut. Picture: Amazon

This comes ahead of a heatwave next month, with forecasters predicting highs of a massive 28C.

Mr Dale, of British Weather Services, told The Express: "I wouldn’t be surprised to see 26°C, 27°C, 28°C in the middle of April.

“Longer-term, given what’s happening globally in terms of the temperature profiles in the southern hemisphere and what’s also happening in the United States, I would not be surprised if we started to see some big highlights - in whichever direction it goes, either cold or hot.”