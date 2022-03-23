You can now buy a dog bed gazebo just in time for the hot weather

23 March 2022, 12:00 | Updated: 23 March 2022, 14:32

You can not buy a dog gazebo for the hot weather
You can not buy a dog gazebo for the hot weather. Picture: Asda/Amazon
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Asda, Amazon and Wayfair are selling dog bed gazebo's for your pooch.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With the weather set to get even hotter over the next few weeks, you can now get your hands on a gazebo for your dog.

Yep, Asda is selling the ultimate summer accessory for your furry friend for just £29.

The piece is described as the ‘perfect place for your pooch’ and it will keep doggos cool during the warmer months. =

It features a mesh panel base for ventilation, and it is flat packed so can be easily dismantled when the rain inevitably comes.

Asda is selling a dog gazebo
Asda is selling a dog gazebo. Picture: Asda

A description on the website reads: "This dog bed gazebo from George Home is designed in modern grey with a mesh panel base for ventilation, and it offers a stylish way to keep your furry friend cool in the sun."

Pet owners love the handy contraption, with one person writing: “This bed is superb, and great value for money for the size it is.

“The dog is sleeping on it inside for now until the weather improves.”

“Excellent product! My dog loves it and easy to build,” said someone else.

A third added: “Bought for our dog who is black and loves to sit in the garden. Provides her with a comfy bed and shade to keep her cool.

“The bed is the perfect size for her to stretch out and relax. Can be used without the canopy indoors too.”

While the gazebo is now sold out online, you can pick it up from selected stores, as well as from other retailers.

There is a similar one on Amazon for £26.99, while Wayfair’s offering is currently on sale for £24.99.

Amazon is selling a Paw Hut
Amazon is selling a Paw Hut. Picture: Amazon

This comes ahead of a heatwave next month, with forecasters predicting highs of a massive 28C.

Mr Dale, of British Weather Services, told The Express: "I wouldn’t be surprised to see 26°C, 27°C, 28°C in the middle of April.

“Longer-term, given what’s happening globally in terms of the temperature profiles in the southern hemisphere and what’s also happening in the United States, I would not be surprised if we started to see some big highlights - in whichever direction it goes, either cold or hot.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

As part of the three-point plan to support Brits, the Government will be cutting fuel duty

Rishi Sunak budget announcement: Three-point plan to help Brits through energy and fuel crisis
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Rixo

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink ruffle dress from Rixo

Celebrities

Disneyland Paris are celebrating 30 years of magic

Inside Disneyland Paris' 30th Anniversary celebrations: What's new to see, eat and buy
Do you see a fish or a mermaid in this optical illusion

Optical illusion leaves people baffled as everyone sees different animals
Things are set to get very warm next month

UK weather: Britain set for heatwave next month with temperatures reaching 28C

News

Trending on Heart

Jessica Seracino found out about Daniel Holmes' romance on MAFS

The moment Married At First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino discovers Daniel Holmes' 'affair'

TV & Movies

Kimberly Wyatt appeared on Heart Breakfast

Dancing On Ice's Kimberly Wyatt feels like the 'underdog' ahead of final
Katie Price has shared pictures of her son Harvey

Proud mum Katie Price shows Harvey, 19, doing supermarket shop for the first time

Celebrities

Mark Charnock plays Marlon in Emmerdale

Inside Mark Charnock’s life away from Emmerdale

TV & Movies

Mark Charnock lifts the lid on 'harrowing' stroke storyline

Emmerdale's Mark Charnock opens up on 'harrowing' Marlon Dingle stroke storyline

TV & Movies

Selin and Anthony argued on Married at First Sight Australia

How Married At First Sight Australia's Selin and Anthony were 'living separate lives' during filming

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has reflected on being a young mum

Stacey Solomon opens up on being a mum at 17 in sweet video with son Zachary

Celebrities

Anne Hegerty has been forced to pull out of Beat The Chasers

The Chase's Anne Hegerty forced to pull out of entire Beat The Chasers series

TV & Movies

Emma Bunton and Tom Odell will be part of the Concert for Ukraine

Emma Bunton to host Concert for Ukraine, with Tom Odell added to confirmed line-up

Events

Meena is on trial in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans predict Meena Jutla’s lies will finally be exposed in court by secret witness

TV & Movies

Heart's No Filter series on Global Player

Heart's 'No Filter' series: Watch all episodes now on Global Player

Celebrities

A woman has opened up about refusing to use her grandson's name (stock image)

'I refuse to use my grandson's pretentious name - I call him "the baby" instead'
Celebrate Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Stacey Solomon has revealed her Spring themed house

Stacey Solomon reveals incredible Spring makeover of Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

Dani Harmer has opened up about being unable to breastfeed her son

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer opens up about being unable to breastfeed in candid post

Celebrities