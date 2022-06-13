Temperatures to soar into mid-30s this week with heatwaves expected across the UK

13 June 2022, 10:45 | Updated: 13 June 2022, 10:55

Temperatures look set to soar this week
Temperatures look set to soar this week. Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

UK weather: this week is set to see some scorching temperatures with highs in the mid-30s.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After a slightly unpredictable start to the month, forecasters have now predicted some scorching hot weather for the remainder of June.

Highs in the mid-30s are expected in parts of England later this week, with the Met Office saying the country should start preparing for its "first properly hot summer's day".

"There's not been much in the way of exceptionally warm days or hot days yet this year, but that is set to change," the Met Office's Steven Keates told Sky News. "We're set to see probably a brief spell of hot weather at the end of this coming week."

The UK could see the hottest day of the year this week
The UK could see the hottest day of the year this week. Picture: Getty

Temperatures are currently forecast to reach 32C in the south-east of England on Friday but Mr Keates said that it could "possibly be a little hotter than that… mid-30s are possible".

If the mercury does reach the 30s, Britain could be hotter than Portugal, Jamaica, Costa Rica, the Canary Islands and Cyprus this week.

It would also mean that the UK will see its hottest day of the year so far, beating the 27.5C record set in Heathrow in May.

“We should beat that comfortably on Friday and potentially exceed it, or get very close to it, on Wednesday and Thursday as well,” Mr Keates added.

He also predicted that heatwaves would be likely in the coming months, saying: "We think at the moment it will be warmer than average with an increasing likelihood of heatwaves.

"There have been no heatwaves so far this year... the greater likelihood is that it's going to be the further south, south east, you are."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Manchester Arena bombing survivor reaches Mount Kilimanjaro summit in wheelchair

UK & World

Kylie Minogue on Neighbours return: Star reveals details of 'emotional' final scenes as soap comes to an end

Showbiz

Cost of living: Lloyds offers staff a one-off £1,000 payment to help with bills

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

You can not buy a dog gazebo for the hot weather

You can now buy a dog bed gazebo just in time for the heatwave

Lifestyle

Squid Game season two is coming...

Major Squid Game season two details confirmed by Netflix

TV & Movies

Alex and Olivia have welcomed their first baby

Love Island stars Alex and Olivia Bowen welcome first baby

Celebrities

Liam reportedly leaves the villa in tonight's episode

Love Island's Liam Llewellyn 'quits the show'

TV & Movies

Here's how to watch Love Island in the UK and US

How to watch Love Island 2022 in the UK and US

TV & Movies

Here's our top LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Top 10 LGBTQ+ children's books to educate and celebrate

Lifestyle

Do you share a bed with your partner? (stock image)

Doctor warns couples against sharing a bed

Lifestyle

Richard Osman has a famous brother

Pointless star Richard Osman has a rockstar brother you might recognise

Celebrities

Everything to know about the copper hair trend

Everything you need to know about trying out the copper hair trend this summer

Lifestyle

Rebel Wilson has announced that she's dating a woman

Rebel Wilson says she's found her 'Disney Princess' as she announces she's dating a woman

Celebrities

Married at First Sight UK is back very soon

When will Married at First Sight 2022 start on E4?

TV & Movies

Love Island's Gemma and Davide address age gap following complaints

Love Island's Gemma and Davide address age gap following complaints

TV & Movies

Things are set to heat up this weekend

UK weather: Britain set for weekend scorcher with mini heatwave

Lifestyle

Ekin-Su from Love Island's age revealed

How old is Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu?

TV & Movies

Find out about Emmerdale star Thoren Ferguson

Who plays Marlon Dingle’s physio Kit in Emmerdale? Find out about Thoren Ferguson

TV & Movies