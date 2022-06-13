Temperatures to soar into mid-30s this week with heatwaves expected across the UK

Temperatures look set to soar this week. Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

UK weather: this week is set to see some scorching temperatures with highs in the mid-30s.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After a slightly unpredictable start to the month, forecasters have now predicted some scorching hot weather for the remainder of June.

Highs in the mid-30s are expected in parts of England later this week, with the Met Office saying the country should start preparing for its "first properly hot summer's day".

"There's not been much in the way of exceptionally warm days or hot days yet this year, but that is set to change," the Met Office's Steven Keates told Sky News. "We're set to see probably a brief spell of hot weather at the end of this coming week."

The UK could see the hottest day of the year this week. Picture: Getty

Temperatures are currently forecast to reach 32C in the south-east of England on Friday but Mr Keates said that it could "possibly be a little hotter than that… mid-30s are possible".

If the mercury does reach the 30s, Britain could be hotter than Portugal, Jamaica, Costa Rica, the Canary Islands and Cyprus this week.

It would also mean that the UK will see its hottest day of the year so far, beating the 27.5C record set in Heathrow in May.

“We should beat that comfortably on Friday and potentially exceed it, or get very close to it, on Wednesday and Thursday as well,” Mr Keates added.

He also predicted that heatwaves would be likely in the coming months, saying: "We think at the moment it will be warmer than average with an increasing likelihood of heatwaves.

"There have been no heatwaves so far this year... the greater likelihood is that it's going to be the further south, south east, you are."