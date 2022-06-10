Prince George has the best reaction to mischievous Prince Louis in unseen footage

Prince George was not impressed with Prince Louis' behaviour. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Alice Dear

Prince George looked mortified by Prince Louis' cheeky behaviour at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were all in attendance at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant last Sunday, the final event of the weekend.

And while Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest two children are very sweet, it was four-year-old Louis who stole the show with his mischievous behaviour and silly faces.

During the pageant, Louis – who Mike Tindall said was "high on sugar" – was pictured making faces at Kate, covering her mouth when she was talking and generally just not sitting still.

And while Kate and William handled their cheeky child like pros, Prince George could not hide his embarrassment.

Prince Louis was putting a show on for the crowd with his cheeky behaviour. Picture: Getty

In one clip which surfaced late this week, Prince George can be seen looking over at Louis who, in the moment, is sticking both his hands up with the peace sign or the 'V' for victory sign.

Spotting his brother messing around, George can be seen laughing before burying his face in his hands in embarrassment.

Prince William, who watched the moment unfold, laughed at both Louis and George's reaction.

Watch the moment here:

Nooo this is so cute! 😭😭



Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte The Duchess of Cambridge and Mia Tindall’ reaction when Prince Louis was celebrating 😂



Prince George’s reaction is the best 😂



Gif: tumblr, willandkate pic.twitter.com/6eS3zmNFQi — Isa (@isaguor) June 7, 2022

George is not the only sibling of Louis' that struggled to deal with his behaviour last Sunday.

Princess Charlotte was spotted snapping at Louis at one point and telling him to "stop" waving his arms in the air near her.

Watch Prince Louis messing around here:

Kate Middleton, Louis' mother, handled her four-year-old's behaviour like a pro, and even received glowing compliments from parenting expert and Supernanny star Jo Frost this week.

Since the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, William and Kate have broken their silence on Louis' show-stealing behaviour in the best way.

