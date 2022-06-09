Mike Tindall says Prince Louis was on a 'sugar high' at Platinum Jubilee

Mike Tindall revealed that the sugary snacks backstage could have been the reason for Prince Louis' hilarious behaviour. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince Louis' made headlines over the Platinum Jubilee weekend with his funny faces and mischievous behaviour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mike Tindall, 43, said that Prince Louis was on a 'sugar high' at the Platinum Pageant over the weekend.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest joined his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the closing event of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday, and made headlines with his very funny behaviour.

During the show, four-year-old Louis could be seen pulling faces, moving around the Royal Box and at one point covering his mother's mouth with his hand.

Now, Zara Tindall's husband has revealed that his hilarious behaviour could have been down to a 'sugar high'.

Mike Tindall sat behind the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis at the Platinum Pageant. Picture: Getty

Speaking on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, Mike said: "Louis, he was just wanting to have fun."

He continued: "My two are always mischievous so it's trying to keep a lid on. There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high."

The rugby star went on to add: "They're all young… it's a long time. But as any parents knows you just do whatever needs to be done."

Speaking of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in general, Mike said it was "outstanding" and "great to be a part of".

Mike was sat behind Kate Middleton and Prince Louis at the Platinum Pageant, and at one point appeared to be telling little Louis that he was watching him.

Mike Tindall appeared to be (joke) warning Prince Louis at one point. Picture: Getty

The sports-star became part of the Royal Family when he married Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's daughter, in 2011.

Together, they have three children; Lena, Mia and Lucas.

Read more Royal Family news: